7 Analysts Assess SEI Investments: What You Need To Know

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $83.14, along with a high estimate of $99.00 and a low estimate of $74.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $81.50, the current average has increased by 2.01%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of SEI Investments among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |---------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Rayna Kumar |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $82.00|$77.00 | |Crispin Love |Piper Sandler |Raises |Neutral | $79.00|$74.00 | |Crispin Love |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $74.00|$87.00 | |Rayna Kumar |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $77.00|$81.00 | |Rayna Kumar |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Underweight | $81.00|$84.00 | |Aidan Hall |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $90.00|$86.00 | |Patrick O'Shaughnessy|Raymond James |Announces |Outperform | $99.00|- |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SEI Investments. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SEI Investments compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for SEI Investments's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into SEI Investments's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with about $87 billion in assets under management. As of December 2024, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises about $1.6 trillion in assets.

SEI Investments: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, SEI Investments showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.92% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.96%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SEI Investments's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.76%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SEI Investments's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.8% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: SEI Investments's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

