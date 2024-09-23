7 Analysts Assess Grocery Outlet Holding: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $23.43, with a high estimate of $31.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. Highlighting a 18.08% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $28.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Grocery Outlet Holding among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Karen Short Melius Research Announces Hold $17.00 - Bill Kirk Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $20.00 $22.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Neutral $21.00 $27.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $27.00 $31.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $20.00 $32.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $31.00 $31.00 Anthony Bonadio Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $28.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Grocery Outlet Holding. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Grocery Outlet Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Grocery Outlet Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Grocery Outlet Holding

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp is a grocery store operator in the United States. Its flexible buying model allows them to offer quality, name-brand opportunistic products at prices generally 40% to 70% below those of conventional retailers. The stores are run by Entrepreneurial independent operators which create a neighborhood feel through personalized customer service and a localized product offering.

Financial Insights: Grocery Outlet Holding

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Grocery Outlet Holding's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.71% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Grocery Outlet Holding's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.24% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Grocery Outlet Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.15%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Grocery Outlet Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.25, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

