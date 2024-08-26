7 Analysts Assess First Industrial Realty: What You Need To Know

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $58.43, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.3% from the previous average price target of $52.50.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive First Industrial Realty is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $58.00 $55.00 Andrew Rosivach Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $64.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $55.00 $50.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $54.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Overweight $60.00 $53.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Outperform $60.00 $57.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $52.00 $46.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to First Industrial Realty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of First Industrial Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for First Industrial Realty's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into First Industrial Realty's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops, and redevelops industrial real estate. First Industrial's real estate portfolio is comprised of light industrial properties, which are split between industrial and office space, and bulk warehouse properties generally located in business parks near transportation hubs. While light industrial buildings represent a share of First Industrial's holdings, bulk warehouses make up the majority of its portfolio's square footage. The company derives the vast majority of its revenue from rental income tied to medium-term leases. First Industrial's customers include manufacturing, retail, wholesale trade, distribution, and professional services companies.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, First Industrial Realty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.83% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 31.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Industrial Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.97%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: First Industrial Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.86, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

