7 Analysts Assess Envista Holdings: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Envista Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $18.14, accompanied by a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.66% lower than the prior average price target of $19.86.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Envista Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $23.00 $18.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Lowers Buy $19.00 $22.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $18.00 $19.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $16.00 $23.00 Jonathan Bock Stifel Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Neutral $17.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Envista Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Envista Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Envista Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Envista Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Envista Holdings

Envista Holdings Corp is a dental products company. It develops, manufactures, and markets portfolios of dental consumables, equipment, and services to dental professionals. The company's business consists of two segments comprising Specialty Products and Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment develops, manufactures, and markets dental implant systems, including regenerative solutions, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment software and technologies, as well as orthodontic bracket systems, aligners, and lab products. The Company's Equipment & Consumables segment manufactures dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems.

Understanding the Numbers: Envista Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Envista Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.42%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Envista Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -181.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -32.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Envista Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -19.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Envista Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.55.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

