7 Analysts Assess Cogent Comms Hldgs: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cogent Comms Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $72.43, accompanied by a high estimate of $82.00 and a low estimate of $56.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.96% from the previous average price target of $69.67.

The standing of Cogent Comms Hldgs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $82.00 $70.00 David Barden B of A Securities Raises Neutral $75.00 $70.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Raises Neutral $76.00 $70.00 Gregory Williams TD Cowen Raises Buy $82.00 $78.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $62.00 $56.00 Bora Lee RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $74.00 $74.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $56.00 -

Cogent carries over one fifth of the world's internet traffic over its network and is a broadband provider for businesses. Cogent's corporate customers are in high-rise office buildings; the firm provides them with two types of connections: dedicated internet access, which connects them to the internet, and virtual private networking, which offers an internal network for employees in different locations. Cogent's corporate customers are exclusively in North America and account for over half of the firm's revenue. Cogent's netcentric customers include internet service providers and content providers, to which Cogent provides internet transit. They hand traffic to Cogent in data centers and rely on Cogent to deliver it. About half of netcentric revenue is from outside the US.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cogent Comms Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.61% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Cogent Comms Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -12.42%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -7.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cogent Comms Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Cogent Comms Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 5.38, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

