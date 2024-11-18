7 Analysts Assess Civitas Resources: What You Need To Know

Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $80.0, a high estimate of $101.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 13.79%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Civitas Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $83.00 $84.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Announces Neutral $60.00 - Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $84.00 $94.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $81.00 $101.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Announces Overweight $67.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $84.00 $85.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $101.00 $100.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Civitas Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Civitas Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Civitas Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Civitas Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Civitas Resources: A Closer Look

Civitas Resources Inc is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region, in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado (DJ Basin). The company's operations are focused on developing the horizontal Niobrara and Codell formations that have a low-cost structure, mature infrastructure, production efficiencies, multiple producing horizons, multiple service providers, established reserves, and prospective drilling opportunities.

Financial Milestones: Civitas Resources's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Civitas Resources showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.79% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Civitas Resources's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.25%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Civitas Resources's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.97%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, Civitas Resources faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

