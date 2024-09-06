7 Analysts Assess ChargePoint Hldgs: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $2.54, a high estimate of $4.00, and a low estimate of $1.25. Highlighting a 25.07% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $3.39.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of ChargePoint Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $1.25 $1.50 Gabe Daoud TD Cowen Lowers Hold $2.00 $3.00 Michael Legg Benchmark Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $2.50 $3.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $4.00 $6.00 Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $2.00 $3.00 Michael Legg Benchmark Lowers Buy $3.00 $4.25

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ChargePoint Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of ChargePoint Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ChargePoint Hldgs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of ChargePoint Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ChargePoint Hldgs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind ChargePoint Hldgs

ChargePoint designs, develops, and markets networked electric vehicle charging system infrastructure and cloud-based services that enable consumers to locate, reserve, and authenticate EV charging. The company's hardware product lineup includes solutions across home, commercial, and fast-charging applications. ChargePoint derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: ChargePoint Hldgs's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: ChargePoint Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ChargePoint Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -63.46% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): ChargePoint Hldgs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -27.07%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ChargePoint Hldgs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.7%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ChargePoint Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.31, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CHPT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Jefferies Maintains Buy Mar 2022 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CHPT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.