7 Analysts Assess Camden Prop Trust: What You Need To Know

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $133.57, with a high estimate of $144.00 and a low estimate of $122.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $132.57, the current average has increased by 0.75%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Camden Prop Trust among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $137.00 $136.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Underweight $129.00 $127.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $136.00 $144.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Outperform $122.00 $130.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $131.00 $129.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $144.00 $135.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $136.00 $127.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Camden Prop Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Camden Prop Trust compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Camden Prop Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Camden Prop Trust Better

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It owned interests in, operated, or developing nearly 177 multifamily properties comprised of nearly 59,996 apartment homes across the United States.

Financial Milestones: Camden Prop Trust's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Camden Prop Trust displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camden Prop Trust's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.83%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Camden Prop Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.43%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Camden Prop Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.81, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

