7 Analysts Assess Brighthouse Finl: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Brighthouse Finl (NASDAQ:BHF) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Brighthouse Finl and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $60.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $76.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. Observing a 7.72% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $56.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Brighthouse Finl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $76.00 $75.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $52.00 $59.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $41.00 $52.00 Wilma Burdis Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $72.00 - Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $59.00 $41.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $66.00 $60.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $60.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Brighthouse Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Brighthouse Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Brighthouse Finl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Brighthouse Finl's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Brighthouse Finl's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Brighthouse Finl

Brighthouse Financial Inc is a United States-based provider of annuity products and life insurance through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with distribution partners. Its segments are Annuities, Life, Run-off and Corporate and Other. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Annuities segment which includes variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities. The life segment includes variable, term, universal, and whole life policies.

Brighthouse Finl's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Brighthouse Finl's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -20.93%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 59.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brighthouse Finl's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.32%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brighthouse Finl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Brighthouse Finl's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.64. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

