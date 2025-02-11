7 Analysts Assess Arch Capital Group: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Arch Capital Group, revealing an average target of $114.71, a high estimate of $136.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average represents a 5.09% decrease from the previous average price target of $120.86.

The perception of Arch Capital Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $107.00 $109.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $120.00 $121.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $120.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $106.00 $110.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $109.00 $118.00 Jay Cohen B of A Securities Lowers Buy $136.00 $143.00

Delving into Arch Capital Group's Background

Arch Capital Group Ltd is a Bermuda company which writes insurance and reinsurance with operations in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and United Kingdom. The business operates through three underwriting segments: insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage two operating segments: corporate and other. The insurance segment provides specialty risk solutions to client across a variety of industries. The reinsurance segment provides reinsurance services which cover property catastrophe, property, liability, marine, aviation and space, trade credit and surety, agriculture, accident, life and health, and political risk. The mortgage business provides risk management and risk financing products to the mortgage insurance sectors through platforms in the U.S., Europe and Bermuda.

Breaking Down Arch Capital Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Arch Capital Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 36.05%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Arch Capital Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arch Capital Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.74%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arch Capital Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.41%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Arch Capital Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.13.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

