7 Amazing Items To Buy at Dollar Tree Ahead of Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is just weeks away and you can start preparing now with these seven amazing items to buy at Dollar Tree.

Most items at Dollar Tree are $1.25, but don’t let the low price fool you. They have an amazing selection of body care, jewelry, household items, outdoor decor and even electronics to show mom how much she’s loved and appreciated.

Keep in mind that these items can be bought in most stores, though inventory may vary, but if you buy online, you have to buy in bulk and they list a minimum order.

Shugar Soapworks Oatmeal & Verbena Scented Vegan Soap

Price: $1.25

Give mom the gift of relaxation with Shugar Soapworks Oatmeal & Verbena Vegan Soap. Not only is it vegan, but it’s also sulfate- and paraben-free. This plant-based bar is naturally exfoliating with a fresh and pleasant fragrance.

Tranquil Scented Candle in Frosted Glass with Wood Lid

Price: $1.25

Double down on the relaxation theme with the Tranquil Scented Candle. The frosted glass and wood lid are aesthetically pleasing and perfect for setting on a coffee table or counter to add a little more rest to her day.

Gold Rectangular Plastic Charger Tray

Price: $1.25

For moms that love to decorate or create a seasonal centerpiece, this Gold Rectangular Plastic Charger Tray is the perfect gift. It can be used to display candles, floral arrangements and more. And you can even use it to display the gifts you got her for Mother’s Day.

Wooden Beaded Photo Frame

Price: $1.25

Often, moms are the ones taking the pictures rather than being in them. Surprise her with a beautiful Wooden Beaded Photo Frame complete with a picture — with her in it, of course!

Capstan Vase

Price: $3.00

This cute Capstan Vase is a lower and wider version of a traditional vase. Fill it with a bouquet of spring blooms to surprise and delight your mom on her special day. The best part? She can reuse it the next time she picks up flowers or creates a holiday display.

Indoor and Outdoor Self-Watering Planter

Price: $1.25

For moms with a green thumb, this Indoor and Outdoor Self-Watering Planter is a great gift that keeps on giving. She can plant her favorite flowers and enjoy seeing them throughout the summer. Plus, its self-watering feature cuts down on maintenance.

2Boom Bluetooth Vive Air True Wireless Earphones

Price: $5.00

Whether she’s out on a walk or listening to a podcast in the car, moms will love these bluetooth wireless earphones. They’re even compatible with Google Assistant and Siri for hands-free commands.

