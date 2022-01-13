7 Amazing Companies to Watch in 2022

A positive work environment can lead to long employee retention rates, boost office morale, and improve production and workflow. Today's video focuses on seven companies with high Glassdoor ratings, ranking them as some of the best companies to work for in 2022. The seven companies are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI), Box (NYSE: BOX), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU), and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). Here are some highlights from the video.

Out of the top 10 Glassdoor-rated companies, seven are publicly traded. No. 1 is the semiconductor giant Nvidia. Nvidia also provided the best returns among the group in the past 12 months, with an over 100% return to investors. All seven companies have produced strong revenue growth in the latest earnings season. The highest was eXp Holdings, with over 96% year-over-year growth in its latest earnings, and the lowest was Box, with a still impressive double-digit year-over-year growth of over 14%. Taking a quick look at the fundamentals, all seven companies have positive trailing-12-month cash flow from operations and a healthy portion of cash and short-term investments compared to debt.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Jan. 12, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 12, 2022.



