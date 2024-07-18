7 AI Stocks in Overlooked Sectors That Are Ready to Shine

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you missed out on major AI stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) this year, don’t worry. There are still plenty of opportunities in the AI sector, particularly among smaller companies that have yet to catch the market’s attention. Many of these firms have been quietly leading AI development for years or innovating in unaddressed ways, but their potential remains largely unrecognized. Even as some see the wider AI sector as entering, or firmly in, bubble territory, these AI stocks’ smaller size and unique offerings help shield against wider segment risks.

Some of the best AI stocks to consider are those applying artificial intelligence to more traditional industries. While generative AI grabs headlines with its ability to create art or suggest recipes, the real long-term winners will likely be AI companies enhancing core business operations or offering customers and clients unique solutions to common problems. These less glamorous but highly practical applications of AI promise substantial returns as they drive efficiency and innovation across various sectors.

Stem (STEM)

Source: Owlie Productions / Shutterstock.com

Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares popped this week on seemingly no news, but that’s a boon to this undervalued AI stock operating in a unique position at the intersection of sustainable energy infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

Stem’s Athena platform acts as an AI-enabled control system for physical clean energy assets across a spectrum of services, including energy-generating assets as well as utility and overall grid management systems. Athena aggregates data across these systems alongside peripheral information like weather reporting to optimize clean energy generation, storage and optimal resource flow. In effect, Stem helps clean energy asset owners improve their systems’ financial output as well as its power, and those owners enjoy a 10-30% internal rate of return improvement by leveraging the systems.

A newer company rapidly expanding, Stem’s year-over-year revenue climbed 62% to $25 million and bookings nearly doubled over the same period. Stem is rapidly approaching break-even operating cash flow territory, too, making the affordable AI stock one to snag before it starts surging.

Mitek Systems (MITK)

Source: Sarah Holmlund / Shutterstock.com

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) helps businesses manage identity verification processes which is all the more important today as deepfakes, fraudsters and all-around bad actors try to subvert systems for pleasure and profit. The company leverages AI to do so by applying computer vision and machine learning to validate real-time visualizations from users and customers.

Industry experts recognize Mitek’s strength among AI stocks and awarded the firm the “Authentication Innovation Award” at a recent AI Breakthrough Awards program. Judges based Mitek’s strength on its four-fold, AI-enabled verification system that combines selfies, liveness validation to mitigate bot and deepfake photos, voice biometrics and voice liveness.

Though not yet wildly profitable, Mitek is nevertheless a solid performer, hitting a 1 cent EPS in its most recent quarterly report, and expects the fiscal year’s remainder to offer a 6% sales growth rate and land between $180 and $185 million. Moreover, Mitek is able to accomplish something that many small-cap AI stocks can’t: repurchase shares to improve shareholder value. The company just announced a $50 million buyback program over the next two years.

Evolv Technologies (EVLV)

Source: Sergio Photone / Shutterstock.com

After the attempted assassination of Former President Trump, expect site and event security to compound considerably nationally. And Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) stands out among AI stocks as one of the few, if not only, companies leveraging next-gen AI tech to help secure infrastructure and people. Evolv leverages artificial intelligence to expand screening capabilities beyond human potential to improve screening speed and accuracy.

Though Evolv is a relative newcomer among AI stocks, the company hit markets with a bang. Its recurring revenue more than doubled YOY, hitting a 120% growth rate after adding 300 companies to its client list. Moreover, Evolv is making rapid inroads into healthcare markets, which surprisingly host a massive workplace violence rate. Evolv currently screens 500,000 daily healthcare visitors across 300 hospital buildings daily, but with a total addressable market of 6,000 hospitals, the AI stock has plenty of room to expand moving forward.

Vertiv Holdings (VRT)

Source: Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

Of course, all AI stocks need essential infrastructure to keep the lights on and GPUs running, and Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) is a standout in this segment. Vertiv owns and operates a range of key AI infrastructure, including power continuity, heat management and monitoring software services.

As with many AI stocks, Vertiv’s strength continues unabated. In the most recent report, order rates climbed 60% year over year, and net sales jumped 8%. Unlike many AI stocks, though, Vertiv is effectively agnostic to which hardware or software AI stocks come out on top. They’re selling picks and shovels to artificial intelligence gold miners and win no matter which companies ultimately dominate the industry.

Analysts widely seen Vertiv as a top AI stock, with Oppenheimer saying shares are worth $100, more than 10% upside, and nearly every research firm or analyst covering the company affirming a buy rating. Shares may seem overvalued if you look at price-to-earnings ratio alone, it current sits at 44x. But, considering its growth trajectory and tailwinds, buying sooner rather than later may be the best move.

Parsons (PSN)

Source: shutterstock.com/everything possible

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) might not have the name recognition of sister companies like Palantir. Still, it’s a powerhouse in the defense tech sector with a unique focus on AI-driven hardware solutions. Unlike firms concentrating on software, Parsons excels in applying AI to physical systems, making significant strides in several critical areas.

Parsons’ portfolio includes developing ballistic missile sites, advanced rocketry, nuclear facility management and vital infrastructure projects. These activities require sophisticated data management and AI oversight, positioning Parsons as a leader in hardware-centric AI applications.

Beyond defense, Parsons is innovating with AI-driven drone technology for infrastructure inspection. These tools revolutionize evaluating and maintaining critical infrastructure such as bridges, roadways and water treatment plants. This strategic expansion positions Parsons as a vital player in applying AI to complex and hazardous environments, ensuring comprehensive safety assessments and ongoing infrastructure integrity. Better yet, expect infrastructure to be a major political talking point as we near the elections, creating unique tailwinds for Parsons that few other AI stocks can adequately capture.

Getty Images (GETY)

Source: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) is an underrated stock with significant growth potential, especially considering its newfound AI stock status due to its strategic partnership with Nvidia. While the company is well-known for its extensive library of stock photos and journalism photography, its foray into AI technology could be a game-changer, positioning it among today’s top overlooked AI stocks.

In January, Getty launched a generative AI image creator powered by Nvidia, which simplifies creating customized images for professionals and amateurs. Unlike other platforms like Midjourney, Getty’s tool is user-friendly and integrates significant legal protections for its users. This legal coverage is increasingly in demand as it shields users from potential copyright or data harvesting lawsuits, an increasingly important feature for large-scale and corporate clients.

Despite a recent dip in sales and income, Getty’s latest earnings report highlighted a 5% increase in subscription rates, now accounting for 55.4% of the company’s net revenue. This growth is expected to continue, driven by wider adoption of its AI-powered offerings. As Getty Images expands its AI capabilities, the company is poised for further revenue growth, making it a unique play among AI stocks.

Symbotic (SYM)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) is transforming the seemingly mundane sector of warehouse management with its AI-driven solutions. While it might not spark the same excitement as AI-generated content, major corporations like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT) recognize its offerings’ benefit to their bottom line. This level of corporate endorsement is a strong indicator of the company’s value, but Symbotic isn’t stopping there.

Recently, the company announced the development of a new AI-managed warehouse system designed for smaller companies. This system is intended for shared-use facilities where multiple small businesses operate. This strategic move significantly broadens Symbotic’s total addressable market, positioning it to capitalize on the rapidly growing warehouse and storage sector. By targeting smaller-scale operations, Symbotic is poised to tap into a previously underserved segment, offering substantial growth potential for investors.

Symbotic is also unique among AI stocks on this list in that it’s suffering from high short interest, which currently sits at nearly 28%. This scenario makes Symbotic primed for a short squeeze considering its strengths, prospects and current per-share pricing drop since January.

On the date of publication, Jeremy Flint held no positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly orindirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Jeremy Flint, an MBA graduate and skilled finance writer, excels in content strategy for wealth managers and investment funds. Passionate about simplifying complex market concepts, he focuses on fixed-income investing, alternative investments, economic analysis, and the oil, gas, and utilities sectors. Jeremy’s work can also be found at www.jeremyflint.work.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 7 AI Stocks in Overlooked Sectors That Are Ready to Shine appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.