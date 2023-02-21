7 AI Penny Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

AI penny stocks provide investors with higher-risk, higher-upside exposure to companies specializing in developing or utilizing artificial intelligence technology. Since these stocks trade at a relatively low price per share and may be relatively unproven, operating in niche areas of the market, there’s more to be gained by a correct bet on these stocks. Indeed, AI penny stocks tend to have limited financial resources and relatively low profits. However, AI is beginning to take hold across society. And that means these cheap stocks have excellent potential currently.

Investing in AI penny stocks isn’t for the faint of heart. While these stocks have the potential to deliver significant returns in a short time frame, they also carry a substantial risk of loss due to the volatility of the penny stock market and the uncertainty of the companies behind them. Risk tolerance varies from investor to investor, but those who invest in these AI penny stocks could undoubtedly be well rewarded in 2023.

Let’s dive in.

Inuvo (INUV)

Source: Shutterstock

Investing in Inuvo (NYSEMKT:INUV) stock allows investors to benefit from the confluence of e-commerce and AI. Inuvo provides platforms that can potentially transform the future of advertising. Instead of targeting customers based on who they are, Inuvo uses AI technology to help advertisers target customers based on individual interests.

INUV stock trades for 41 cents but has significant upside based on its target stock price of $1, provided by analysts covering the stock.

Inuvo’s IntentKey is designed to take advertising from what it calls ‘Who-based marketing,’ based on purchasing, to uncovering insights about ‘who’ customers are. Thus, IntentKey uses AI to provide up-to-date insights about why a customer is or is not making a purchase. Impressively, the technology is already being leveraged by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), among others.

Inuvo has recorded six straight quarters of year-over-year revenue growth. Notably, revenue has increased by 45% through the first nine months of 2022 alone.

Remark Holdings (MARK)

Source: Shutterstock

Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) is a technology company that focuses on developing AI-powered solutions for various industries, including retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The company’s products and services include facial recognition software, AI-powered retail analytics, and virtual healthcare solutions. Additionally, its AI platform, called KanKan, focuses on AI-based vision and computing.

Remark Vision applies to deep-learning video analytics, facial recognition, situational awareness, and forensic investigations.

Remark Holdings is growing, reporting top-line revenues of $2.812 million in Q3 that more than doubled year-over-year. However, Remark Holdings reported a net loss of $8.934 million in the quarter. A year earlier, the company reported a net income of $72.74 million during the same period. That’s not good.

That said, there are reasons to be bullish on MARK stock. Like many other companies in this space, Remark is excited by the growth prospects present across AI. The company notes that the AI sector’s compound annual growth rate of 38% between 2020 and 2030 is exceptionally high. Given high expected future growth in both the North American and Asian markets, there’s a lot to like about how Remark is positioned right now.

Amesite (AMST)

Source: Shutterstock

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) is a technology company that provides online learning platforms for educational institutions, corporations, and government entities. The firm has developed artificial intelligence-powered platforms that offer personalized learning experiences. Thus, the company aims to make education accessible to everyone, anywhere and at any time.

AMST stock could skyrocket this year based on a few factors. For one, the company’s cloud-based learning platform delivers a 99% learner retention rate for business and education markets. The company recently began leveraging GPT-3 on its platform, which is the engine behind ChatGPT. Additionally, the company is rolling out a new platform on Apr. 2, including an enhanced toolkit.

Amesite launched a pilot program with the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education on Feb. 16. That program utilizes ChatGPT for AI-supported learning. The company is providing its V5 platform to members of the alliance and will launch its V6 platform in early April.

Powerbridge Technologies (PBTS)

Source: Shutterstock

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) is a company that provides software and services to facilitate cross-border trade and logistics. The company’s products include customs declaration and inspection software, logistics management systems, and payment solutions. It aims to simplify and streamline cross-border business transactions, while increasing transparency and security. Powerbridge Technologies’ AI-based products span blockchain applications, the Internet of Things (IoT), and smart city intelligent fixtures, to name a few.

If PBTS stock appreciates in 2023, it could be a dramatic move. Although shares currently trade for 10 cents, the single analyst covering Powerbridge Technologies stock has pegged its value at $7. Shares traded at $5.60 in 2021, so the potential for rapid gains is clear.

The most recent news around this stock came in late 2022 when Powerbridge announced it had acquired DTI Group to expand its international trade position. However, this news appears to have been more than offset by other riskier businesses, including crypto mining, throughout 2021.

Predictive Oncology (POAI)

Source: shutterstock.com/YAKOBCHUK V

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) is a company engaged in applying AI technology to the medical field. The company uses artificial intelligence and data analysis to develop personalized cancer treatments. Currently, Predictive Oncology has a bank of 150,000 tumor samples and a biobank. That biobank is the largest privately-held repository of tumor samples. Accordingly, the company is using AI and its PeDAL platform to screen compounds for efficacy against cancer.

The company serves the biopharma industry in the early phases of drug discovery by leveraging its human tissue samples, which aren’t generally available in discovery phases. Most cancer drugs fail, as do 95% of all drugs. But a 2% increase in the speed of pre-clinical and phase 1 drug development could increase the market value of the biopharma industry by $50 billion.

Predictive Oncology’s revenue increased by 45% to $455,000 in the most recent quarter, but the company continues to produce substantial losses. Thus, this is a relatively high-risk, high-upside play right now.

Lantern Pharma (LTRN)

Source: shutterstock.com/Victor Runov

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) is another biotech stock leveraging the power of AI. Like Predictive Oncology, Lantern Pharma is focused on finding new treatments against cancer. Investors will be interested to know that shares of LTRN stock have more than 200% upside, according to the two analysts currently covering the stock.

Lantern Pharma is leveraging machine learning, AI, and advanced genomics to analyze over 25 billion data points through its RADR platform. The company identifies signatures in the genome that it believes are correlated to specific drug responses. Then, it identifies compounds that should be most beneficial to cancer patients. The platform allows Lantern Pharma to identify new compounds that may have efficacy in treating cancer, and to reposition drugs that have failed by identifying genomic signatures that were previously overlooked.

The company will begin Phase 1 clinical trials in humans for 2 of its candidate drugs in the first half of this year.

Oblong (OBLG)

Source: metamorworks / Shutterstock.com

Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) is a company that provides visual collaboration solutions to its customers. The company’s flagship product, Mezzanine, allows users to collaborate across multiple screens and devices in real-time, creating a more engaging and productive meeting experience. Oblong’s technology allows meeting participants to share up to 10 connected devices on a single screen.

The company attempts to transform the computer from a one-screen, one-person device into something much bigger. Oblong isn’t particularly entrenched in AI, but its potential to leverage AI is especially applicable to its products.

Imagine a more innovative, more immersive group chat meeting experience on an enterprise scale. That’s part of the reason Oblong’s stock has so much upside. For now, the company continues to lose money while revenues decline. But it is worth watching throughout the year, if it can deliver the immersive experience it promises to.

