7 AI Altcoins That Could Rip Higher by 100X During Altseason

Altcoins can be your best friend if you are looking for 100X gains or more. These are life-changing gains, but such astronomical returns are exceedingly difficult to come by and represent some of the riskiest bets you can make in investing. However, it is still possible to land gains of this magnitude if you hold high-quality projects and have a lot of luck on your side. AI altcoins have been some of the top performers in this current bull market, as the hype around artificial intelligence has spilled over from the broader tech market into the crypto space. As such, it makes sense to explore some of these AI-focused altcoin projects. Still, there are no surefire 100-baggers out there, and you’ll likely have to stomach significant near-term risks and volatility if you want a shot at such outsized returns. I’d only recommend allocating “fun money” into such speculative assets.

With all that said, let’s take a look at seven AI altcoins that I believe could potentially deliver 100X gains or more during the upcoming altcoin season. These are very high-risk, high-reward cryptos that could generate life-changing wealth if things go right. These AI altcoins are lottery tickets that could pay off in a big way if the altseason turns out to be as explosive as many are anticipating.

Again, DYOR on these cryptos. No SEC will save you in crypto!

Octavia (VIA-USD)

Source: 0pen / Shutterstock.com

Octavia (VIA-USD) is an AI-powered crypto project that was listed on CoinMarketCap just this past February. VIA has skyrocketed over 300% to a market cap of around $23 million. However, it has since been sliding down and currently trades at a market cap of $8.8 million. However, I believe it still has massive room to run. What sets Octavia apart is its AI trading assistant, which retail investors can leverage to automate trades based on customized parameters. This feature could be a game-changer in terms of saving active crypto traders time and effort.

Admittedly, Octavia’s tokenomics have room for refinement, with a lot of dilution expected down the line. However, the sheer potential of its AI assistant leads me to believe that as the project gains more traction, its market cap could soar well past $100 million. We’ve seen similar niche AI crypto projects generate incredible momentum.

Node AI (GPU-USD)

Source: Owlie Productions / Shutterstock.com

Node AI (GPU-USD) also listed on CoinMarketCap in February. The chart here isn’t as ugly, but the upside potential here isn’t as juicy either. It has already posted staggering gains of over 2642%, including a 76% surge in the last month alone. With its current market cap of $164 million, I believe GPU still has significant upside potential. Given the insatiable demand we’re seeing for AI resources, I wouldn’t be at all surprised to watch GPU rise to a $1 billion+ valuation.

It is very similar to the Render Network (RNDR-USD) but is tailored more specifically for AI use cases. Node AI allows resource owners to lend GPU capacity, while also offering users APIs to easily tap into image/video processing and other key AI capabilities. Hourly on-demand AI servers round out the platform’s flexibility.

When I look at the big picture, I see Node AI having an important niche in decentralized AI infrastructure. As awareness spreads about its unique model, I expect GPU to attract a lot more attention and investment. Node AI is definitely a dark horse pick among AI crypto plays, but one that I believe is well worth watching closely.

GT Protocol (GTAI-USD)

Source: MMD Creative / Shutterstock.com

GT Protocol (GTAI-USD) could see significant growth in the next altcoin run. This decentralized platform “democratizes” DeFi by enabling anyone to effortlessly create smart contract pools for fundraising and liquidity management, with built-in profit-sharing incentives. I believe the potential for GTAI is immense. During bull runs, the volume of complex trading strategies like arbitrage, staking, and yield farming tends to explode – dynamics that could greatly benefit GTAI.

Despite being relatively unknown currently, I wouldn’t underestimate GTAI’s ability to deliver outsized returns. Community-based pools could grow significantly once the altseason comes. GTAI could see soaring demand and valuation from that euphoria, if everything aligns favorably, of course.

Nettensor (NAO-USD)

Source: khunkornStudio / Shutterstock.com

Nettensor (NAO-USD) is closely associated with Bittensor (TAO-USD), which has been one of the biggest winners from the ongoing AI hype cycle. TAO has surged over 800% in the last six months, now boasting a formidable $3.7 billion market cap. While I don’t anticipate Nettensor reaching such lofty heights, even a fraction of Bittensor’s success could generate substantial returns.

Nonetheless, if you’re willing to allocate some “fun money” toward a moonshot gamble, the hype factor alone could propel NAO markedly higher. It does seem to offer meaningful utility too. Nettensor is a top AI service provider, going beyond basic offerings. Its NetCloud service in particular furnishes cloud capabilities to facilitate smooth AI infrastructure operations. Core hosting, VPS deployment, RDP, and domain management are also supported by Nettensor. Optimized hosting and computational resources for advanced AI workloads are crucial – and Nettensor aims to deliver on that front as well.

LimeWire (LMWR-USD)

Source: Chinnapong / Shutterstock

LimeWire (LMWR-USD) is a leading AI studio for generating image, music, and video content. It boasts the 2nd largest Discord community globally with over 2 million members who have created 500+ million AI pieces. LimeWire makes this content ownable as NFTs via blockchain, enabling creators to earn LMWR tokens.

I believe blending AI content creation with NFTs is a concept that can be very popular. NFTs have lagged lately but could rebound once speculative assets catch fire during the altseason. This would boost LMWR substantially from its current $75 million market cap. LMWR’s price action has also been quite healthy recently. If you think NFTs could make a comeback, getting in early on LMWR provides significant upside exposure to that potential trend.

Optimus AI (OPTI-USD)

Source: C H A L N / Shutterstock.com

Like most AI cryptos, Optimus AI (OPTI-USD) has declined significantly from its peak, shedding half its value. However, this could present a buying opportunity for eventual multibagger returns – it is crypto, after all. With a $24 million market cap and 95% of supply circulating, dilution risks appear minimal.

It’s important to note OPTI is primarily a meme coin playing off Elon’s Optimus robot, lacking substantive utility. However, its venture fund does invest in external AI projects. Even without meaningful use cases, I believe OPTI could still deliver strong upside if hype builds. In crypto, utility isn’t the sole driver – if a coin called “dogwifhat (WIF-USD)” hit nearly $5 billion in market cap, OPTI’s potential shouldn’t be underestimated.

Nodle (NODL-USD)

Source: Thapana_Studio / Shutterstock.com

Nodle (NODL-USD) provides a programmable network connecting the physical and digital worlds. With billions of devices coming online, Nodle offers a programmable layer to create value by linking humans, gadgets, and data. It runs simple “Smart Missions” on smartphones and devices, enabling web3 apps to operate at the edge. Initial revenues come from insurance firms using Nodle to locate Bluetooth-connected vehicles.

Nodle has a modest $29 million market cap, but promising recent price action. Its exchange support seems substantial relative to its size, potentially muting catalysts. However, with strong utility, I believe Nodle could still generate significant upside if adoption expands. For risk-tolerant investors, it might be worth looking into.

