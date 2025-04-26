7 AARP Perks That Could Add Up to Big Retirement Savings in Your 60s

Retirement can be expensive — and with tariffs looming, it’s a good time to look for help wherever you can find it. Enter AARP. Membership to the retirement group is only $20 a year, and the potential savings are huge.

Read Next: If You’re 55+, Here Are 10 Senior Discounts You Are Missing Out On

Find Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Here are seven AARP benefits that could lead to big savings during your retirement years.

Healthcare Discounts

Healthcare costs often increase with age, making AARP’s prescription discounts particularly valuable.

Members can access prescription discount cards through major pharmacies, including Kroger, Walgreens and Walmart Pharmacy. Vision care savings include 50% off prescription lenses at LensCrafters. For those with hearing concerns, HearUSA offers discounted rates on hearing aids and accessories.

Check Out: Cutting Out These 9 Expenses Will Save Retirees Over $29,000 a Year

Travel Savings

If travel is part of your retirement plans, AARP’s travel discounts could save you big.

Members can get up to 35% off base-model car rentals at Avis, Budget and Payless (sometimes with free upgrades). Hotel discounts reach up to 25% at chains including Best Western and Wyndham, often with perks like late checkout.

Package travelers can save up to $349 on flight and hotel vacation packages and up to $300 on cruises booked through AARP’s Travel Center.

Restaurant Discounts

Dining out can be a lot more affordable when you have 10% off food and nonalcoholic beverages at popular chains like Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Joe’s Crab Shack. Denny’s offers an even better deal with 15% off your check.

For frequent diners, these savings can hugely add up over time.

Phone Plan Discounts

Cellphone bills can strain even the most carefully planned retirement budgets, but AARP members can receive waived activation and upgrade fees, discounted wireless plans, and savings on accessories from providers like Consumer Cellular and AT&T.

Financial Services

Financial planning doesn’t end with retirement.

AARP members can access select certificates of deposit (CDs) and savings accounts from institutions like Barclays. They can also get 25% off trusts and wills from Trust & Will.

Insurance Options

Insurance premiums unfortunately often rise as we get older, making AARP-endorsed insurance a major win.

Options include dental insurance from Delta Dental, homeowners and auto insurance from The Hartford, life insurance from New York Life, and Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage plans from UnitedHealthcare.

Identity Protection

Digital security is also incredibly important, as shady scammers often target older adults. AARP members can save on identity theft protection and online security from Norton 360 and Norton LifeLock, helping safeguard both their digital identity and finances.

Keep in mind that similar discounts may be available through other programs. However, the breadth of AARP’s offerings and the free second household membership (for a spouse or partner) make it worth considering, especially if you frequently travel, dine out or have significant healthcare expenses.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 AARP Perks That Could Add Up to Big Retirement Savings in Your 60s

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.