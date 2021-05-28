7 A-Rated Tech Stocks to Future-Proof Your Portfolio

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Big tech has been on a tear for a while. These tech stocks were the companies that best represented the significant shift toward e-commerce and other digital services during the coronavirus pandemic.

But there are other companies that lie below the surface of big tech that are doing well now and will also be beneficiaries of current tech trends that will play out for many quarters to come.

Some of these are familiar names in niche sectors and others are global powerhouses that are at the core of the tech industry. Regardless, they all have big futures ahead of them.

These seven A-rated tech stocks are top-rated performers in my Portfolio Grader. They are great choices now, as the market begins a period of consolidation. Once that’s over, it’s another leg up for these top performers.

Future-Proof Tech Stocks: Infosys (INFY)

Source: AjayTvm / Shutterstock.com

This India-based tech outsourcing company has been around for more than four decades and it has been through several incarnations of its core mission, which is to help companies in their digital transformations and transitions.

In the old days that meant developing high-tech call centers to allow global enterprises to operate 24/7 customer services with access to the customers’ relevant data.

Today, it means helping companies build in AI-driven platforms to allow enterprises to take their companies into the new digital age and train workers to engage with internal systems and customers effectively.

INFY is currently operating in 46 countries, with 250,000 employees and has built a reputation for reliable, forward-thinking solutions.

INFY stock is up over 110% in the past 12 months, and 12% year to date. Yet it still delivers a 1.3% dividend and is still priced well.

Logitech (LOGI)

Source: Ismail Sadiron / Shutterstock.com

This Switzerland-based firm has been making peripherals for telecom and computer equipment since 1981.

It seems like one of those markets that other tech stocks have covered. And in this era of mobility, peripherals can seem a bit retro. But on the other hand, the shift to work at home employees and the fact that most things in the house and office are now connected to one another, peripherals — especially quality ones — are more popular than ever.

Smart TVs can now cast laptops and play music off a phone or laptop. Home theaters, headsets for remote customer service workers, gaming products — the list goes on. This sector is far from saturated and LOGI is one of the leading tech stocks in the sector.

LOGI stock is up 115% in the past 12 months and 24% year to date. Yet it still trades at a current price-to-earnings ratio of 21x, which is well below the market average.

Future-Proof Tech Stocks: Dell Computer (DELL)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Texas-based DELL has been around since 1984 and was one of the first companies outside of the big tech stocks to get into the personal computer game. Over the decades it has seen its share of good times and tough times.

But its 2016 merger with EMC Corp gave it the stability it needed as competition rose and margins fell in the consumer space. Now, about half its revenue comes from its computers and similar devices and more than 40% comes from its servers, storage and networking division.

Nearly half of its revenue is derived from the U.S. market, which is a good thing at this point, since the pandemic is waning and there’s plenty of money moving through the economy.

You can certainly see that in its numbers. DELL stock is up 33% year to date and is trading at a P/E of 24x. There’s plenty of upside in the current cloud-based, crypto-mining world.

Seagate Technology (STX)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Data storage. It has been one of the key components that has transformed computing since the early days. It’s good to have a machine that can run functions, but unless it can store things, each time you use it, it’s like starting from scratch again.

STX has been one of foundational data storage tech stocks in the business. And while new storage devices continue to drive current trends in mobility, networking and cloud computing forward, it can also quickly become a commoditized product where margins are low.

But the top storage makers are always on the front foot, looking for the next big thing. And STX has been doing that for decades.

STX stock is up 61% year to date yet maintains a healthy 2.8% dividend. It also trades at a current P/E of just 24x.

Future-Proof Tech Stocks: Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

If storage has gone through some changes, so has chipmaking in general. And TSM is one of the largest chipmakers in the world.

In the old days, most chipmakers fabricated their own chips. But more recently, the chipmaking has contracted out foundries and architecture, and engineering is what the chip company does. This is called “fabless” chip production. Most major chip companies are fabless.

TSM is the company these tech stocks turn to when they want new chips for phones, televisions, networks, gaming consoles or server farms. And it’s a very good business.

TSM stock has a strong run last year but is only up 5% year to date. It’s consolidating here and will be ready to charge forward in the next quarter or two.

Textron (TXT)

Source: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

TXT is unlike most of the tech stocks feature here. It isn’t a computer or software company; it’s an industrial technology company that has roots back to 1923.

It’s best known for its aircraft companies Cessna and Beechcraft. But it also builds helicopters and tilt-rotor aircraft for the defense community. And it has another division that builds light transportation vehicles like golf carts, as well as fuel systems and measurement equipment.

While its product lines don’t put it in the traditional tech stocks box, there’s little doubt that it requires a lot of tech to make products it does. And to incorporate them all into one system is no easy task.

Its diversified business model will get a big boost from an expanding economy. TXT stock is up 48% year to date.

Future-Proof Tech Stocks: Wipro (WIT)

Source: Shutterstock

Ending where we started, WIT is another India-based outsourcing and IT company. One thing that WIT did quickly last March was shift its entire workforce to a work-from-anywhere platform in anticipation of the pandemic that was spreading. That was a sharp move given where India finds itself today. And it has over 190,000 employees across six continents, so its quick actions are evidence of WIT’s ability to change and adapt quickly.

It also made a deal a couple of months ago to buy London-based technology services firm Capco for $1.45 billion. That will further cement its position in the financial services sector.

WIT stock is up 38% year to date yet is trading about even with its tech stock peers.

