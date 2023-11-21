7 A-Rated Retirement Stocks for Your November Buy List

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

I know very few people who don’t look forward to retirement. Retirement means your life’s labor is done and you’ve achieved your financial goals. Whether looking at retirement in your 30s, 40s or 60s, A-rated retirement stocks can help you achieve your goals.

Retirement stocks represent stable, reliable and well-suited companies for long-term investors. They are ideal for investors who want a secure, steady income stream.

But retirement stocks aren’t boring, not in the least! Some names on this list are the most innovative and exciting stocks on the market.

Another ideal factor to look for in A-rated retirement stocks is a dividend. While it’s not a requirement, I always appreciate a retirement stock that pays a better-than-average dividend yield.

The Portfolio Grader puts each of these retirement stocks with its highest “A” rating. Let’s take a closer look.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: Evolf / Shutterstock.com

You may not think of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) when you think of retirement stocks, but I would beg to differ. The dividend yield is pathetic for an income stock, at just 0.03%. But Nvidia is one of those rare companies that doesn’t need a great dividend to be a great retirement stock.

Nvidia has a long window of profits because it’s the No. 1 manufacturer of semiconductors needed for generative artificial intelligence. This technology took Wall Street by storm over the last year.

Any tech company worth its salt is working to incorporate generative AI into its platform, and Nvidia has a near monopoly on the chips needed to power the groundbreaking feature. That’s why NVDA stock is up over 220% this year.

Nvidia is also reportedly launching three new AI chips tailored to the Chinese market. That should help insulate NVDA stock from the fallout from worsening relations between Beijing and Washington.

I can’t wait to see what the Q3 numbers are when Nvidia reports next week. It should be a happy holiday season for shareholders.

NVDA stock has an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

Li Auto (LI)

Source: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Let’s stay in China for a moment. Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) continues to show impressive growth. The Chinese maker of electric vehicles looks to be a legitimate player in the EV space.

Deliveries in October totaled 40,422, a 302% increase from a year ago for the fast-growing EV company. For the third quarter, Li reported deliveries of 105,108 vehicles, a 296% increase from a year ago.

Third-quarter revenue was also strong, with revenue of $4.61 billion showing an increase of 271% from last year. It forecast Q4 deliveries of 125,000 to 128,000 vehicles and revenue in a range from $5.27 billion to $5.4 billion.

If Li keeps growing like this, Elon Musk may have to stop paying attention to his social media platform and refocus his energy on his automotive business.

LI stock is up 98% this year and gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

Li manufactures the Li L9, a six-seat family SUV; Li L8, a six-seat premium family SUV; and Li L7, a five-seat family SUV. And it’s getting ready to launch its first battery EV, the Li Mega.

Novo Nordisk (NVO)

Source: joreks / Shutterstock.com

Copenhagen-based Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) has been in the news lately because obesity drugs are all the rage in the pharmaceutical industry. Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy was approved in 2021 in the U.S. to treat obesity, and it recently expanded to the U.K.

However, a Novo Nordisk diabetes drug, Ozempic, is also showing promise as an obesity treatment. And to make things even rosier for the company, there are also indications that Wegovy can be used to reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke and also help curb addiction.

Considering that the obesity drug market is projected to grow to as much as $90 billion a year, Novo Nordisk has some major winners. And when you consider that the company can potentially use the same drug to treat multiple ailments, the sky’s the limit.

NVO stock is up 42% this year, and it provides a dividend yield of just over 1%. It gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Source: Shutterstock

California-based Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) develops and manufactures computer server and storage solutions. The company sells motherboards, power supplies and networking equipment, pretty much anything a consumer would need to build a computer from scratch.

While the company has topped Nvidia’s rise this year. SMCI stock is up 250% while NVDA is up “only” 234%. Plus, SuperMicro stock is still incredibly affordable. Its price-to-sales ratio is only 2.2, and the trailing price-to-earnings ratio is a reasonable 27. Meanwhile, NVDA stock has a P/S ratio of 37.8 and a trailing P/E of 120.

Earnings for the company’s fiscal Q1 2024 (ending Sept. 30) showed revenue of $2.11 billion versus $1.85 billion a year ago. For the second quarter, the company issued guidance for revenue between $2.7 billion and $2.9 billion and full-year sales between $10 billion and $11 billion.

SMCI stock gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

Mama’s Creations (MAMA)

Source: Tatjana Baibakova / Shutterstock

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) is a deli solutions company that makes easy-to-prepare meals. It’s perfect for a consumer who wants quality food but doesn’t want to spend a lot of time cooking.

The company has a philosophy of providing “Grandma-quality” heat-and-eat products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads and The Olive Branch.

Earnings for the second quarter showed revenue of $24.8 million, up 8.5% from a year ago. The company also turned a profit of $1.7 million, or 5 cents per share, versus a loss of $700,000 and 2 cents per share a year ago.

The company also completed its acquisition of Chef Inspirational Foods. After buying a 24% stake in the maker of prepackaged natural foods, Mama’s Creations purchased the remaining 76% this year. Management says the acquisition will help it improve margins and allow it to increase automation in its product lines.

MAMA stock is up 98% this year and gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

Profire Energy (PFIE)

Source: Shutterstock

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) is a relatively tiny energy stock. The Utah company has a market capitalization of less than $90 million. But Profire can generate outsized returns and looks to be a great stock for retirement investors.

Profire designs burner management systems and combustion management technologies to help oilfield companies control startups and shutdowns, monitor temperatures and control the flame of their operations. Its technology can help keep oil fields manageable and keep workers safe.

Its products are used by some of the biggest oilfield companies in the world. Earnings for the third quarter showed revenue of $14.8 million, up 16% from a year ago, and income of $2 million and 4 cents per share, versus $1.2 million and 2 cents per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Profire now has earned more than $12 million in revenue for five consecutive quarters and is on track to record its best revenue year in company history. And as global oil demand is expected to increase by 900,000 barrels per day in 2024, there will be continued demand for Profire’s platform.

PFIE stock is up 76% this year and gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

Alamos Gold (AGI)

Source: Shutterstock

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) is a Canadian mid-tier gold producer operating two gold mines in northern Ontario and one in Mexico.

Gold mining is a profitable business today with the price of gold approaching $2,000 per ounce. That’s great news for Alamos Gold investors, as the company projects it will mine between 515,000 ounces and 530,000 ounces of gold this year.

In the third quarter, the company mined 135,400 ounces of gold, exceeding its guidance of 120,000 ounces to 130,000 ounces. The company also sold 132,633 ounces of gold in the quarter, bringing in revenue of $256.2 million.

Alamos also pays a small dividend yield of 0.8%. While I wish the dividend was bigger, Alamos is a solid, stable play for a retirement portfolio.

AGI stock is up 25% this year and gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

On the date of publication, Louis Navellier held long positions in NVDA, LI, NVO, SCMI, MAMA, PFIE and AGI. The InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

