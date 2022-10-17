68% of Americans Say They'll Take More Vacations This Year. Here's How to Save on Your Travels

For many people, 2022 was dubbed the year of revenge travel -- meaning, the time to make up for months of lost travel earlier on in the pandemic. In fact, a good 68% of Americans say they're likely to take more vacations than normal this year, according to a recent poll by Solitaire Bliss.

But given that travel costs are soaring (like all other costs these days), getting away could be a challenge. And a lot of people risk busting their budgets and landing in debt to pull off the vacations they're hoping to take. In fact, 43% of people have already had to alter travel plans due to factors like expensive flights, gas, or hotel rates.

If you're hoping to get away a lot during the tail end of 2022, it pays to do what you can to keep your costs to a minimum. Here's how.

1. Travel at off-peak times

A lot of people make plans to visit friends and family or take vacation time during the holidays. But if you're eager to keep your travel costs down, then you're best off booking your plans for a less busy time period.

In that regard, you have some options. October can be a great time to explore parts of the U.S. that tend to get great fall foliage, like New England. And if you're looking to escape the cold later on in the year, consider booking a mid-November trip to the southern part of the country. Many people take time off around Thanksgiving, so if you book plans the week before, you may find that you don't have to spend as much or deal with so many crowds.

2. Set priorities

In an ideal world, you'd be able to spring for a nice hotel and have enough money left over to enjoy different outings and dine out at great restaurants while on vacation. But if you don't want to end up in debt, you may have to prioritize where your money should go. If exploring a new city is of the utmost importance, then you may want to book a cheap hotel or rental property, even if it means not having a lot of room to spread out.

3. Use the right credit cards

It's possible to save money on travel by virtue of swiping the right credit cards in the course of your plans. If you intend to travel by air, you should consider a travel rewards credit card, as that may come with money-saving benefits like free checked bags (which you generally have to pay for on domestic flights). Meanwhile, if you'll be taking a number of road trips, look for a credit card that offers a nice amount of cash back at the pump.

If you spent much of 2020 and a good part of 2021 holed up at home, then you may be eager to do some revenge traveling this year. At the same time, it pays to do what you can to shave down your costs so you don't end up regretting your decision to get out there.

