67%of this Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Looking at Murphy USA Inc.'s (NYSE:MUSA ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Murphy USA

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior Vice President of Marketing, Robert Chumley, sold US$407k worth of shares at a price of US$148 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$193, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 67% of Robert Chumley's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Robert Chumley.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MUSA Insider Trading Volume January 12th 2022

I will like Murphy USA better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Murphy USA Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Murphy USA insiders own 7.7% of the company, worth about US$384m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Murphy USA Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Murphy USA insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Murphy USA insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Murphy USA. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Murphy USA and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

But note: Murphy USA may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.