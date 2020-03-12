6,700 New Coronavirus Cases Outside China

Thursday’s figure is up from 4,596 a day earlier. More than 125,000 cases in 118 countries have been reported to the World Health Organization over the past few weeks.

Thursday’s figure is up from 4,596 a day earlier. More than 125,000 cases in 118 countries have been reported to the World Health Organization over the past few weeks.

Four new territories—French Polynesia, Turkey, Honduras and Côte d’Ivoire—reported initial cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus on Thursday. More than 125,000 cases in 118 countries have been reported to the World Health Organization over the past few weeks.

“Describing this as a pandemic does not mean that countries should give up. The idea that countries should shift from containment to mitigation is wrong and dangerous,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a Thursday mission briefing. “This is a controllable pandemic.” The WHO declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday.

Outside of China, the number of new cases diagnosed totaled 6,703 on Thursday, up from 4,596 on Wednesday. The number of new Chinese coronavirus cases reported Thursday came in at 26.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_0c97ba231aa75c1757276f8c.json

South Korea reported 114 new cases Thursday, down from 242 cases reported the day before. Iran reported 958 new cases, up from 881.

Italy, the country with the most cases reported outside of China, reported 2,313 new cases Thursday. Italy now has 12,364 coronavirus cases.

The U.S., based on WHO’s statistics, reported 291 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total in America to 987. The Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering has reported higher numbers in the U.S. for days. The Hopkins database now reports 1,323 case, up about up about 200 cases over the past 24 hours.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_799c46cc73d94c5b9cb52f2c.json

The gap between the Hopkins and WHO data has widened recently. Hopkins data is updated more frequently than the WHO’s data, but timing doesn’t account for the entire gap.

Globally, Hopkins reports 127,863 total cases, compared with 125,048 cases tallied by the WHO. The Hopkins data also include recovery figures. The center reports that more than 68,310 people have recovered from the viral infection. About 2,000 people recovered over the past 24 hours.

Based on Hopkins data, the mortality rate for coronavirus in China is about 3.8%. Outside of China, mortality rates for coronavirus are about 3.4%. When questioned Monday, WHO officials said octogenarians and people with existing medical conditions were far more at risk than younger, healthier portions of the population.

Coronavirus fears continued to fuel market volatility. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 2,300 points, or 10%, on Thursday. The S&P 500 dropped about 9.5%.

Boeing (ticker: BA) dropped about 16.6%, the biggest reason the Dow dropped more than the S&P for the second consecutive day.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.