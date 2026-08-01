This 6.7%-Yielding Pipeline Stock Just Raised Its Payout Again -- Here's Why There's No Stopping It Now

Key Points

Energy Transfer has increased its cash distribution for 19 consecutive quarters.

Long-term contracts help provide Energy Transfer with consistent and reliable business.

Energy Transfer aims to increase its dividend by 3% to 5% annually.

10 stocks we like better than Energy Transfer ›

The energy sector is a good place to look for reliable income because many of the larger companies have strong cash flow and are shareholder-friendly. Pipeline company Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is no exception, consistently boasting one of the more attractive dividends on the market.

As of market close on July 30, Energy Transfer's dividend yield was 6.72%, and even more impressive, it has raised its quarterly dividend (referred to as cash distributions) for the 19th consecutive quarter. It now sits at $0.34 per share quarterly, or $1.36 annually. With a bustling pipeline (no pun intended), the momentum could be picking up steam.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Energy Transfer has plenty of projects in its pipeline

Energy Transfer has around 140,000 miles of energy infrastructure pipeline that transports everything from crude oil to natural gas to natural gas liquids and other refined products. It has a straightforward but lucrative business model: Set up pipelines and infrastructure across the country and charge fees to other energy companies. It's the tollbooth that keeps on giving.

Most of Energy Transfer's contracts are long-term, helping to lock in future revenue and keep cash flow steady. And right now, it has a growing backlog, highlighting a surge in demand. Here are a few notable ones:

Multiple long-term agreements to supply natural gas to three of Oracle 's U.S. data centers.

's U.S. data centers. 20-year agreement with Entergy Louisiana.

10-year agreement with Fermi America.

A roughly 520-mile pipeline supplying natural gas to the southwest U.S. region.

Energy Transfer has plenty of growth projects to be excited about, and with AI infrastructure build-outs (such as data centers) requiring significant amounts of energy, it's well-positioned to capitalize. The Oracle deal is an example of this.

With a foundation in place and lucrative deals underway, there's no reason to doubt that Energy Transfer's dividend is stable and that the company will meet its goal of increasing it by 3% to 5% annually.

One extra step is required at tax time

Energy Transfer isn't structured like a typical corporation. It's a master limited partnership (MLP), so it doesn't pay normal corporate taxes. Instead, it passes nearly all of its profits and losses on to its investors, in exchange for favorable tax rates on the remainder. So, instead of investors receiving a standard 1099-DIV form, as with other stocks, Energy Transfer will send you a Schedule K-1 form that shows details about your share(s).

Managing that form will require an extra step when you file your taxes, but many investors find that it's not enough of a hassle to warrant missing out on Energy Transfer's attractive dividend.

Should you buy stock in Energy Transfer right now?

Before you buy stock in Energy Transfer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Energy Transfer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $386,727!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,232,139!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 906% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2026.

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.