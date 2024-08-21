$6.6 million awarded to Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts

The Department of Labour has awarded $6.6 million to Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts. The government arm has made a massive financial investment to aid the disaster-relief employment and workforce training for eligible residents in Florida.

Hurricane Idalia recovery receives $6.6 million

Almost one year ago the Department of Labor announced a similar initial award of $6.6 million to help the residents of the Sunshine State. This National Dislocated Worker Grant of was allocated with a proposed maximum of up to $20 million.

The Florida Department of Commerce received the award and would be responsible for the distribution of the government funds.

According to the statement by the Department of Labor, “people with temporary employment focused on debris removal, water damage cleanup and the delivery of humanitarian assistance to those affected by the storm, and for career and training services for affected workers. Funding also supports career and training services for area workers.”

Supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, Dislocated Worker Grants “temporarily expand the service capacity of dislocated worker programs at the state and local levels by providing funding assistance in response to large, unexpected economic events that cause significant job losses,” according to the government arm.

As we reported, the State of Florida has already received $3,750,000 in recovery funding in relief funding. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the office of President Biden announced that Floridians hit by the hurricane could apply for disaster relief. Covering Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota.

FEMA said at that time, “Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.”

The Category 3 hurricane hit the northeastern Gulf Coast in August last year, flooding the region and wracking the area with storms.

Image: Pixlr.

The post $6.6 million awarded to Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts appeared first on Due.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.