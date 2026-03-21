This $6.5 Million Healthcare Trim Comes Amid a 71% Stock Surge and 20% Revenue Growth

Key Points

DAFNA Capital Management sold 265,456 AXGN shares in the fourth quarter, with an estimated transaction value of $6.53 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $2.36 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movements.

After the trade, the fund held 476,826 shares valued at $15.61 million

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DAFNA Capital Management cut its holding in Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 265,456 shares in the fourth quarter, an estimated $6.53 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, DAFNA Capital Management reduced its position in Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 265,456 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value of the sale is $6.53 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund finished the period with 476,826 shares of Axogen, worth $15.61 million at quarter end.

What else to know

After the sale, Axogen represents 3.63% of the fund's 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing include: NASDAQ:RVMD: $48.15 million (11.33% of AUM) NYSEMKT:XBI: $41.03 million (9.65% of AUM) NYSEMKT:STXS: $31.47 million (7.40% of AUM) NASDAQ:ATRC: $23.63 million (5.56% of AUM) NASDAQ:CYTK: $23.57 million (5.55% of AUM)

As of Friday, AXGN shares were priced at $30.78, up 71% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 15% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $1.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $225.2 million Net Income (TTM) ($15.7 million) Price (as of Friday) $30.78

Company Snapshot

AxoGen develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve repair, including Avance Nerve Graft, AxoGuard Nerve Connector, AxoGuard Nerve Protector, AxoGuard Nerve Cap, Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, and AxoTouch two-point discriminator.

The firm generates revenue primarily through the sale of proprietary nerve repair and protection products to healthcare providers and surgical centers.

It serves hospitals, surgery centers, military hospitals, and a range of surgeons in the United States and internationally, including plastic reconstructive, orthopedic, hand, oral, and maxillofacial specialists.

AxoGen, Inc. is a healthcare company specializing in advanced medical devices for peripheral nerve repair and regeneration. The company leverages a portfolio of biologically active grafts and protective devices to address complex nerve injuries, supporting surgeons with clinically differentiated solutions. With a growing international presence and a focus on innovation, AxoGen aims to strengthen its competitive position in the surgical nerve repair market.

What this transaction means for investors

This looks less like a loss of conviction and more like discipline after a strong run. When a stock is up more than 70% in a year, trimming can be about portfolio balance rather than a fundamental shift, especially in a fund already concentrated in higher-risk biotech names.



Axogen sits in an interesting middle ground. It is not a pre-revenue biotech swinging on binary trial outcomes. It is a commercial-stage business posting real growth, with revenue up about 20% to $225 million last year and continued double-digit expansion across its core surgical markets. At the same time, profitability remains a work in progress, with a modest net loss and some margin pressure tied to one-time regulatory costs.



The FDA approval of Avance and improved reimbursement dynamics add a clearer path to scale, including higher procedure pricing and broader payer coverage. That is the kind of steady, incremental progress that can compound over time, even if it lacks the explosive upside of earlier-stage biotech bets.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cytokinetics. The Motley Fool recommends SPDR Series Trust - SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.