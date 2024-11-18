65 Equity Partners To Buy About 13% Of Tuya's Total Issued Shares From New Enterprise Associates

(RTTNews) - Tuya, Inc. (TUYA), a cloud platform service provider, announced Monday that it has agreed to a strategic investment by 65 Equity Partners through its purchase of an approximate 13% of Tuya's total issued shares from New Enterprise Associates.

65 Equity Partners is an independently managed wholly-owned investment platform of Temasek dedicated to supporting founders in their growth journey.

The firm focuses on investing in family-owned and entrepreneur-led businesses in Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States across the technology, business services, consumer, industrials and healthcare sectors.

