65 Easy Ways To Save Money Daily

You're probably tired of hearing people -- whether it's your parents, friends or personal finance experts -- tell you that you need to start saving more money now. What you really need instead are some helpful tips on how you can realistically start growing your savings today. After all, skipping your daily $5 Starbucks coffee will only take you so far. Fortunately, there are many easy ways you can save money.

Save More: 10 Aldi Brand Products Worth Buying

Find Out: 3 Signs You're Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

1. Shop With a Cash-Back Credit Card

You'll automatically save every time you swipe when you use a cash-back credit card. Just make sure you keep up with payments, or interest owed can outweigh any cash back you earn. You'll also want to pay attention to which type of purchases qualify for cash back with your card, since many cards offer different cash-back rates for different spending categories.

2. Add an Automatic Transfer

Here's an easy way to save without cutting a single expense: Set up an automatic transfer of $10 or $25 per week from your checking account to your savings account. At such a small amount, it's likely you won't miss the money.

Live Richer Podcast: Overcome Your Fear of Asking For the Raise You Deserve

3. Pack a Lunch at Least Every Other Day

While your co-workers might be going out for lunch, you probably don't want to sit in the break room with a depressing sandwich at lunchtime. However, limiting lunches out to every other workday can be a simple way to save $5 to $15 per meal -- easily $100 over the course of a month.

4. Clean Your Own House

Many people don't have the luxury of employing household help, but there are plenty of people who spend at least $100 on a house cleaner every month. Try cleaning up after yourself just once -- you'll save a lot of cash and gain a greater appreciation for all your maid does for you.

5. Buy Your Plane Tickets a Month in Advance

Booking last-minute travel is an easy way to pay an extra $100 or more. A study by Skyscanner found that you can get the lowest airfares 30 days in advance for domestic travel and four months in advance for international travel. So if you know you'd like to travel in the near future, plan accordingly to save the most on airfare.

6. Refinance Your Mortgage

People who financed their homes even just a few years ago can stand to cut a couple of percentage points off their interest rates by refinancing. That translates to big savings on monthly mortgage payments.

7. Transfer Your Credit Card Balance

Expensive credit card interest will eat up your money that could be going toward savings. Seek out a credit card company offering a promotional 0% APR balance transfer, and move your existing balance to the new card. The catch: You have to pay off your debt during the introductory period, or you'll be back at square one.

8. Make a List Before Heading To the Grocery Store

Don't go to the market hungry and unprepared, wandering each aisle in search of what you "need." It's amazing how planning a list of purchases before each weekly shopping trip will prevent you from coming home with an extra bag filled with potato chips, soda and frozen pizzas.

9. Cancel Your Private Mortgage Insurance

If you purchased your home with less than a 20% down payment, you might have enough equity now to cancel your expensive private mortgage insurance. If you do, you probably should.

10. Use a Health Savings Account

If medical expenses are eating up your monthly budget, look into opening a health savings account. These accounts allow you to deposit pretax money, much like a 401(k), to be used to cover out-of-pocket medical costs. Restrictions apply, so find out if you qualify.

11. Switch To Generic Prescriptions

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says that generic medications work just as well as their name-brand counterparts -- and can cost 85% less. It's time to switch.

12. Drop Cable for Hulu or Netflix

How many hours a day do you waste sitting in front of the TV? Better yet, how much money are you wasting paying for premium cable? Hulu Plus costs $12 and Netflix starts at $9 -- depending on your plan -- and you'll become much more productive once you no longer have 1,200 channels to flip through all day.

13. Order Your Glasses Online

No law says you have to buy your frames from your optometrist's office. After an eye exam, take your prescription and shop online for a deeply discounted pair of frames. You can save serious dough, even if you get more than one pair.

14. Cook More Meals at Home

Going out to eat makes your wallet vulnerable to restaurant markups -- especially on alcohol. Cook more meals at home during the week, and try hosting a potluck on the weekend to make eating in a social event.

15. If You Do Eat Out, Use a Groupon

Search "restaurants" on Groupon to find deals on places to go near you. You'd be surprised how many places you can score discounted credits or cash-back deals for.

16. Grocery Shop With Digital Coupons

Several grocery chains, including Kroger and Meijer, allow you to preload manufacturer coupons onto your store card through the store app so you can apply the savings when you shop in-store.

17. Get Cash Back on Your Grocery Store Purchases With Ibotta

The Ibotta app allows you to get cash back on your groceries at nearly all the major chains, including Kroger, Albertsons and H-E-B. Submit your receipts or link Ibotta to your loyalty accounts to earn cash back with every qualified grocery haul.

18. Shop at a Discount Grocery Store

If you do your grocery shopping at Whole Foods, you're paying way more than you have to. Kiplinger comparison shopped at Whole Foods and Aldi and found that on a total bill of 50 items, Aldi was nearly $69 cheaper. Opt for a discount grocery store whenever you can.

19. Join Restaurant Loyalty Programs

All you need is an email address and you can get signed up for customer loyalty programs at your favorite restaurant chains. You can score coupons, discounts and sometimes even birthday freebies.

20. Shop Around for a New Cellphone Plan

There are some utilities and services you don't have a lot of options for depending on where you live, but your cellphone plan is one that you can comparison shop for. Shop around to see if you can get a better deal with a different provider, or lower your existing data plan to save with your current provider.

21. Shop Around for New Car Insurance

Your life circumstances -- and accident record -- have a major effect on your car insurance rates, so if you've had any changes, such as moving, improving your credit score or getting married, you may qualify for cheaper auto insurance rates, according to Insurify. Even if none of those apply to you, it's still worth shopping around for rates if it's been a while since you opened your current policy.

22. See If You Qualify For Discounts on Insurance Through Professional or Alumni Associations

Many insurers offer discounts to groups, such as professional groups or alumni associations. Check to see if any of the groups you belong to will qualify you for discounted car insurance.

23. Only Go to In-Network Healthcare Providers

Don't get stuck paying for doctor's visits out of pocket. Before you make an appointment, make sure the healthcare provider you want to see is in your network so that you're only responsible for covering the co-pay.

24. Put All Your Bills on Autopay

Put all your bills on autopay and you'll never get stuck paying a late fee again.

25. Cancel Your Landline

There really is no need to have a landline in a mobile phone-saturated world. Cut your phone cord to save on your monthly bill.

26. See a Matinee Movie

Some movie theater chains, like Cinemark, offer discounted prices when you see morning or early afternoon movies.

27. Seek Out Free Movie Screenings

Sign up for Gofobo or Preview Free Movies to get passes to see movies for free. Or search to see if your community is hosting any free movie screenings in a local park or another venue.

28. Plan a Staycation

Save big on travel by planning a "staycation" in your own city. Even if you stay at a hotel, you'll likely save hundreds by not paying for flights.

29. Only Shop the Sale Rack

If you do want to actually go shopping, try sticking to the sale rack only.

30. Shop With Discount Gift Cards

Plan out what stores you'll be shopping at and purchase discounted gift cards to do your shopping. You can find gift cards sold for less than their face value on sites like Raise and Gift Card Granny.

31. Take Advantage of Employee or Student Discounts

Don't forget to use your employee discount whenever possible. If you're a student, ask the sales associate if the store has a student discount. Many major chains do offer savings for students, and it can never hurt to ask.

32. Sign Up for Customer Loyalty Programs

Many retailers have customer loyalty programs that are free to join. Depending on the retailer, you could get exclusive discounts or earn points toward savings on future purchases.

33. Abide By the 24-Hour Shopping Rule

Before making a major purchase, sleep on it. You might find that you wanted to buy the item due to an impulse rather than an actual want or need to have it. If you still think the purchase is a good idea 24 hours later, go for it.

34. Shop With Cash

There are a number of ways shopping with cash can help you save money. First, it's a more mindful way of shopping than swiping a credit card, so you'll likely spend more time thinking about each purchase. Second, you're limited to only buying what you can actually afford. And third, it prevents you from racking up interest on a credit card bill.

35. Know the Store's Sale Cycle

Retailers often hold seasonal or semiannual sales. Check the dates of these sales events so you don't end up paying full price for something that will be discounted in a few weeks.

36. Shop at Secondhand Stores

Peruse your local secondhand store or thrift shop to score deep discounts on clothing and accessories.

37. Set Deal Alerts on SlickDeals

Set up alerts on the SlickDeals app or website to be notified when items go on sale. You can set deals for a specific brand, site or product category.

38. Online Shop on Tuesdays

Tuesday is the best day to find deals when online shopping, according to an analysis conducted by U.S. retailer reporting service SumAll.

39. Search For Promo Codes When Online Shopping

Sites like RetailMeNot and Coupons.com let you search for coupon codes and promo codes for whichever online retailer you're shopping through.

40. Download the Honey Browser Extension

Another option to save on online shopping is to download the Honey browser extension for Chrome. Honey will automatically apply savings to your cart when you go to check out.

41. Opt In to 'Subscribe & Save' for Everyday Essentials on Amazon

You can save up to 15% on everyday essentials when you choose the "subscribe & save" option on Amazon. Not only will you save, but this will prevent you from ever running out of the household goods you know you'll need.

42. Never Pay For Shipping

Shipping costs can add up over time. Save money by only shopping at retailers that offer free shipping or offer a "free pick up in-store" option.

43. Use Google Shopping To Comparison Shop

See exactly how much you'll pay for a specific product -- including tax and shipping -- by using Google Shopping to compare websites' prices.

44. Shop at Outlet Stores

If your favorite store has an outlet, do your shopping there instead. Some retailers even have online outlet stores that make saving even easier.

45. Sign Up for Marketing Emails From Your Favorite Retailers

Get early access to sales and extra coupons right to your inbox by signing up to receive emails from the retailers you shop at the most.

46. Switch To a Free Checking Account

If you're currently paying fees for transfers, ATM use or debit charges, you can save money by switching banks and signing up for a free checking account.

47. Cancel All Credit Cards That Charge an Annual Fee

If you're trying to save money, you should not be paying an annual fee just to have a certain credit card in your wallet. There are plenty of no-fee credit cards that offer cash back, travel rewards and other perks.

48. Switch To an Online or High-Interest Savings Account

The money you save will grow faster if your savings account interest rate is higher.

49. Repair Clothes Instead of Replacing Them

Small holes and broken buttons are easy to fix with just basic sewing skills. Try repairing your clothes before running out to the store to replace them.

50. Negotiate Your Credit Card Rates

If you're paying a high interest rate on your credit card, call your provider and ask if they can lower it. The worst they can say is no.

51. Turn Off the Lights

Make a conscious effort to turn off the lights whenever you leave a room, and reduce the use of lights when natural sunlight will do. This small change can save money on your electricity bill.

52. Switch To Energy-Efficient Lightbulbs

Switching to halogen incandescent, CFL or LED lightbulbs can cost you more upfront, but it will save you in the long term. By replacing five of your home's most frequently used bulbs to energy-efficient ones, you could save $45 a year, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

53. DIY Gifts for Friends and Family

Homemade gifts are more meaningful -- and can also save you money. Instead of splurging on a gift for a loved one's birthday or another occasion, consider cooking them dinner or getting crafty with a personalized present.

54. Plan Your Meals Based Around What's On Sale at Your Grocery Store

Check your grocery store's flyer to see exactly what's on sale, and see what recipes you can create based around heavily discounted items.

55. Don't Rely on Retail Therapy

Many of us shop when we're sad or stressed -- but you can wind up even sadder or more stressed when you end up with a credit card bill you can't pay off. Instead of relying on retail therapy, try some free ways to lift your mood. Watch a funny movie, light a candle, take a bath, meditate or go for a run instead.

56. Holiday Shop After the Holidays

Seasonal and holiday items always go on sale at the end of the season or after the holiday has passed. Take advantage of these sales to stock up for the following year.

57. Cancel Magazine Subscriptions

There's no sense in paying for magazines you aren't reading. If you have piles of unread magazines around your home, cancel your subscriptions. You might even get a prorated amount back on issues you didn't yet receive.

58. Set Up a Babysitting Exchange

Instead of paying a babysitter, set up a babysitting exchange with other parents and take turns watching each other's kids.

59. Take Public Transportation

Public transportation is almost always cheaper than taking a ride-sharing service or taxi, and it can be cheaper than driving when you account for gas and parking costs. Opt for public transportation every once in a while to save.

60. Walk Whenever You Can

Walking is even cheaper than public transportation. Plus, it's a great form of exercise.

61. Carpool

Carpooling to work can save you big on gas. Consider sharing rides with co-workers who live nearby.

62. BYO Snacks

If you're planning a car trip or plane travel, pack your own snacks. This will prevent you from paying marked-up prices at convenience stores or the airport terminal.

63. Consolidate Your Student Loans

If you have student loans from various lenders, consider consolidating your student loan debt. You might qualify for a lower interest rate, which will end up saving you money on every single monthly payment.

64. Take Advantage of All Your Company Benefits

Your employer might provide you with access to discounts you don't even know you have access to, such as savings on your cellphone bill and discount movie tickets.

65. Take Advantage of Happy Hour Prices

Eating at home is almost always cheaper than going out to eat, but you can save on dining out if you go during happy hour.

More From GOBankingRates

Casey Bond contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 65 Easy Ways To Save Money Daily

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.