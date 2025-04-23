65% of Americans Say the News Makes Them Nervous About Money — Here’s How To Stay Calm

Tuning into the news these days can feel like watching a horror flick, especially when it comes to the financial report. Many Americans across backgrounds are feeling increasingly anxious about their financial futures, and the barrage of bad headlines is not helping.

To get a clearer sense of how Americans are feeling about their money, GOBankingRates and New York Life teamed up to survey 1,009 adults ages 18 and up. Respondents represented a cross-section of ages, genders and economic backgrounds. Some were just starting their financial journeys, while others held more sophisticated financial products such as annuities and life insurance.

The team found that a majority of respondents — roughly 65% — said that, to some degree, news stories made them anxious about money. There are some other interesting commonalities, and some striking differences, in how people perceived their financial position. Fortunately, there are also some steps they can take to feel more secure about the future.

Millennials Are Experiencing Real Financial Anxiety — and Gen Z Is Not Far Behind

Among the age demographics surveyed, people ages 35 to 44 were the most alarmed by what they were seeing in the news, followed closely by their cohorts in the age 45 to 54 set.

When asked to rank their responses to the statement “Stories in the media sometimes make me feel anxious about my financial future” on a scale of 1 to 10 — with 1 meaning “does not reflect my views at all” and 10 meaning “describes me perfectly” — more than 22% of people ages 35 to 44 gave a perfect (or, not so perfect) 10. About 17.37% of respondents ages 45 to 54 felt that strongly as well. Comparatively, only 8.33% of respondents aged 55 to 64 ranked their news-related anxiety at a 10.

While Gen Z appeared somewhat more optimistic than their older peers, they still had clear economic concerns. In the 18 to 24 age group, 24.14% answered this question with a 7, a score that still reflects high anxiety. In the 25 to 34 group, 15.68% answered with an 8, while 14.05% gave it a 9 or 10.

There’s a Gender Gap in Economic Perceptions

Just as different generations are digesting the financial forecasts with varying degrees of fear, there’s also a divide in how women and men are processing news headlines. A significant 16.90% of women answered the anxiety statement with a 10, compared with 13.20% of men.

This is not to suggest men take in stories about the economy with nonchalance. In fact, 15.60% of male respondents answered with an 8, signaling real and measurable concern.

By and large, though, women appear to feel more economically precarious than men. The statement “I can’t really take risks in my life because I don’t have a safety net if things go wrong” resonated strongly with 15.32% of women, who said it described them perfectly. That’s a notable contrast to the 11.60% of men who gave the same statement a 10. Still, economic anxiety affects both genders: 15.60% of men selected an 8 on that statement, so there’s plenty of economic anxiety to go around.

Addressing Anxiety Through Action

It’s tempting to tell anxious Americans simply to turn off the news. But that’s not really going to improve their financial situation. The best way to alleviate those financial fears is by taking proactive steps to build lasting security.

About 32% of survey respondents indicated that they didn’t have a financial plan in place, and 30.33% said they’d never worked with a financial professional. Clearly, making a call to a qualified financial advisor could be a strong first step.

There were also some bright spots in the survey. For instance, 65.41% of respondents said they currently have life insurance. But it’s important to note that not all life insurance is created equal, and some policies are more effective than others when it comes to achieving broader financial goals — like buying a home or building generational wealth.

Often, the coverage offered through work isn’t enough, and it usually doesn’t include the flexibility or cash value of other types of policies. Given that only 22.60% of respondents said they had worked with an insurance agent, finding a trusted expert in this space could be another powerful financial move.

Bottom Line

There’s a lot of uncertainty in the air these days, and the headlines reflect it. Many people across age and gender lines are feeling anxious about money, but the best way to overcome that anxiety and regain control is to identify the professionals and financial tools that can help you move forward with confidence.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 65% of Americans Say the News Makes Them Nervous About Money — Here’s How To Stay Calm

