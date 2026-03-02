$64 Million Exit: Lamb Weston Stock Down 9% As Investor Dumps 1 Million Shares

Key Points

Gates Capital exited Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter, selling off 1,096,923 shares.

The quarter-end position value declined by $63.71 million as a result.

The position previously accounted for 1.1% of fund AUM.

On February 17, 2026, Gates Capital Management, Inc. disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold out of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW), exiting 1,096,923 shares worth $63.71 million.

What happened

An SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, shows Gates Capital Management, Inc. fully liquidated its stake in Lamb Weston, selling 1,096,923 shares. The quarter-end value of the position decreased by $63.71 million.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:ATKR: $172.87 million (6.0% of AUM) NYSE:DAR: $170.79 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSE:CARR: $170.17 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSE:SPGI: $150.27 million (5.2% of AUM) NYSE:TIC: $149.99 million (5.2% of AUM)

As of Monday, shares of Lamb Weston were priced at $47.47, down 9% over the past year and trailing the S&P 500, which is instead up about 17%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $6.47 billion Net income (TTM) $392.30 million Dividend yield 3% Price (as of Monday) $47.47

Company snapshot

Lamb Weston produces and markets value-added frozen potato products, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under owned, licensed, and private label brands.

The company generates revenue primarily through the sale of frozen potato products to retail, foodservice, and institutional customers worldwide.

It serves grocery and mass retailers, foodservice distributors, restaurants, educational institutions, and convenience stores.

Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato products with a diversified global customer base across retail and foodservice channels. The company leverages scale, brand portfolio, and operational expertise to maintain a strong position in the packaged foods industry. Strategic focus on innovation and broad distribution supports its competitive edge in value-added frozen foods.

What this transaction means for investors

Gates’ sale signals less conviction in a defensive food name at a moment when execution, not just stability, is driving returns. Lamb Weston remains a scale player in frozen potato products, but the latest quarter showed how competitive the landscape has become.



Second quarter net sales rose 1% to $1.62 billion, while adjusted EBITDA slipped 3% to $285.7 million. Volume climbed 8%, yet that strength was offset by an 8% decline in price and mix as the company leaned into trade support to protect share. Management reaffirmed full-year guidance for $6.35 billion to $6.55 billion in sales and $1.00 billion to $1.20 billion in adjusted EBITDA and approved a 3% dividend hike, extending a steady capital return streak.



Still, shares around $47 sit roughly 9% lower over the past year, badly trailing a market up about 17%. Within a portfolio tilted toward industrial and infrastructure names like Atkore, Carrier, and TIC Solutions, a packaged foods operator facing pricing pressure may simply rank lower on upside potential.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends S&P Global and Tic Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends Darling Ingredients and recommends the following options: short April 2026 $45 calls on Darling Ingredients. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

