63%of this Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Viewing insider transactions for Church & Dwight Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:CHD ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Church & Dwight Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Arthur Winkleblack, sold US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$92.40 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$71.91). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Arthur Winkleblack.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Church & Dwight

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.2% of Church & Dwight shares, worth about US$34m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Church & Dwight Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Church & Dwight insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Church & Dwight.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

