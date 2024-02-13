News & Insights

Markets

63% of Older Americans Would Give This Retirement Planning Advice to Their Younger Selves

February 13, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

Written by Maurie Backman for The Motley Fool ->

There's a reason so many people find retirement financially stressful: A lot of people kick off their senior years with inadequate savings.

And it's sort of hard to point a finger in that regard. After all, a lot of today's near-retirees started their careers at a time when pensions were common in workplaces and the burden of saving for retirement didn't fall on individuals the way it does today.

Still, it's clear that many older Americans regret not starting to save for retirement earlier in life. And in a recent Nationwide survey, 63% said the top advice they'd give their younger selves is to start socking money away for retirement sooner rather than later.

A person at a laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

The importance of starting young

When you're young, you may not be so inclined to focus on funding an IRA or 401(k) plan. After all, at that stage of life, you may be more fixated on paying off student loans and starting to save for near-term goals, like buying a home.

That's totally understandable. But if you don't fund a nest egg from a young age, you could miss out on years of investment gains. And that could make a huge difference in the context of your retirement.

Let's imagine you stick to a monthly retirement plan contribution of $400 throughout your career. Let's also assume that your portfolio generates an average annual 8% return, which is a bit below the stock market's average. Finally, let's assume you retire at the age of 67, which is full retirement age for Social Security purposes if you were born in 1960 or after.

If you begin funding your nest egg at age 32, you'll end up with $827,000. And that's certainly a nice amount of money -- more than what many seniors today have available to them.

But watch what happens if you start funding your nest egg at age 27 instead. Extending your investment window by five years puts you in a position to retire with over $1.24 million instead of $827,000.

Furthermore, in this example, let's say you're able to start contributing toward retirement at age 22 -- as soon as you enter the labor force. In that scenario, you're looking at a portfolio balance of over $1.85 million. That's over $1 million more than your ending balance in our first example, where you started saving at age 32.

Start with small contributions and work your way up over time

It's understandable that you may not be able to go all-in on retirement plan contributions the moment you begin working on a full-time basis. But it's also perfectly OK to start with small contributions to a retirement plan and work your way up as your income grows.

If that means contributing just $50 a month to an IRA or 401(k) to begin with, so be it. Any dollar you invest as soon as possible gets more time to grow. And at the end of the day, starting early could really do a world of good for your retirement.

The $22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets"

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.