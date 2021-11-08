61 Stores That Won’t Be Open on Thanksgiving Day 2021

It wasn't so long ago that holiday bricks and mortar shopping crept into an actual holiday: Thanksgiving Day. Retailers stretched back Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, into Thanksgiving Day, hoping to capture more sales while ostensibly helping shoppers work off their gluttony by racing around malls.

But a rebellion by some key retailers in the last few years saw that same Thanksgiving Day trot to the malls stepped on; they halted Thanksgiving Day shopping, giving customers, as well as employees, a well-deserved holiday break.

The pandemic accelerated that trend, and in 2021, an even wider swath of retailers, including some big names that had in prior years leaned into Thanksgiving hours, have announced they will not open on Thanksgiving Day. Yes, even in a year that will continue to be rattled by the historic supply-chain meltdown that will affect inventory and prices deep into the holiday shopping season.

Take a look at 61 stores, listed alphabetically, that won’t be open on Thanksgiving this year. Note that this list could grow; some retailers have yet to announce their Thanksgiving weekend plans. We'll revisit it as the season develops.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

A.C. Moore

Aldi

Ashley Furniture

Barnes & Noble

Bath & Body Works

Bed Bath & Beyond

Belk (re-opens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday)

Best Buy

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Bloomingdale's

Boscov’s

Burlington Coat Factory

Calvin Klein

Costco

Crate & Barrel

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Field & Stream

Foot Locker

Forever 21

GameStop

Gap

Golf Galaxy

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

J.C. Penney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Mark and Graham

Marshalls

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Office Depot/OfficeMax

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pottery Barn

Publix

REI (also closed on Black Friday)

Rejuvenation

Sam’s Club

Sierra

Simon Property Group malls

Staples

Sur La Table

Target

The Container Store

Trader Joe's

T.J. Maxx

T-Mobile

Ulta

Under Armour

Walmart

West Elm

White House Black Market

Williams Sonoma

World Market

Many of these retailers note that they're still open 24/7 online. Of course. But if you are among those who love the old-school thrill of the Thanksgiving night physical hunt and are holding on to your tradition of shopping bricks-and-mortar stores during the holidays, spend the time you used to use shopping late on Thanksgiving Day and smartly plan your Black Friday-and-beyond holiday shopping.

If you need to duck away from the fam, football and food Thanksgiving Day and shop online, steer yourself to deals sites and online tools to find the best bargains.

Before you do any holiday shopping, it's wise to know stores' holiday return policies in case you change your gift-giving mind or your gift's a dud. And yes, even the big online player in the shopping game has some ground rules about, well, things you can't return to Amazon.

