60 Degrees' Phase 2 B-Free Babesiosis Study Of ARAKODA Clears Safety Board Review

(RTTNews) - 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTP), a pharmaceutical company, on Wednesday announced that an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board has recommended continuing its Phase 2 B-Free chronic Babesiosis study after reviewing safety data from the first six patients through Day 30.

Babesiosis is a tick-borne disease caused by Babesia parasites that infect the red blood cells. The disease is transmitted through the bite of the black-legged (deer) tick and is classified as an orphan disease.

Symptoms include fever, chills, sweats, fatigue and can be life-threatening in elderly and immunosuppressed patients. According to the company, babesiosis has an annual incidence of at least 25,000 cases. There is currently no FDA-approved treatment for babesiosis.

Notably, the B-Free trial is an open-label Phase 2 study evaluating recovery from fatigue following treatment with the ARAKODA regimen of tafenoquine, with a loading dose of 200 mg per day for four days, then 200 mg weekly through Day 90, in patients with severe persistent fatigue and laboratory evidence of exposure to Babesia spp.

The primary endpoint is the resolution of fatigue at Day 90 compared with baseline, as measured using the patient-reported multi-dimensional fatigue inventory (MFI) general fatigue subscale. The company plans to enrol up to 100 patients with confirmed Babesia infection, as determined by validated diagnostic tests. Tafenoquine will be self-administered orally on Days 1,2,3,4, and thereafter weekly for a 12-week treatment period.

Patients will be screened at baseline and approximately monthly for six months using an FDA-licensed RNA amplification test and two commercially available, CLIA-validated RT-PCR assays.

Tafenoquine is approved in the United States for malaria prophylaxis under the brand name ARAKODA.

SXTP has traded between $1.22 and $10.77 over the last year.

60 Degrees shares closed Wednesday's trade at $1.75, down 0.57%. In the after hours, shares are trading down 1.14% to $1.73.

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