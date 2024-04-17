60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (SXTP) Price Target Increased by 8.33% to 1.33

The average one-year price target for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:SXTP) has been revised to 1.33 / share. This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 1.22 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.31 to a high of 1.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 410.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 600.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Central Bank & Trust holds 268K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares, representing a decrease of 33.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXTP by 83.83% over the last quarter.

Walleye Capital holds 103K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing a decrease of 35.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXTP by 16.67% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXTP by 49.89% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.