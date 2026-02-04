60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (SXTP) Price Target Increased by 300.00% to 17.95

The average one-year price target for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:SXTP) has been revised to $17.95 / share. This is an increase of 300.00% from the prior estimate of $4.49 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.31 to a high of $25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 346.57% from the latest reported closing price of $4.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SXTP is 0.00%, an increase of 351.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 57.09% to 43K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRW Securities holds 25K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 12K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXTP by 43.85% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 3K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 17.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXTP by 58.02% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

