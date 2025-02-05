News & Insights

BioTech
SXTP

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Secures $1.1 Mln In Registered Direct Offering

February 05, 2025 — 11:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTP), a pharmaceutical company focused on infectious diseases, on Wednesday announced it has entered into definitive agreements for the purchase and sale of 1.5 million shares of its common stock for $0.72 per share in a registered direct offering, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

Additionally, the company will issue unregistered short-term warrants to purchase up to 1.5 million shares of common stock in a concurrent private placement.

The short-term warrants have an exercise price of $0.59 per share and will expire 24 months after issuance.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $1.1 million, with the funds primarily allocated for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about February 6, 2025.

Currently, SXTP is trading at $0.03 up by 62.39%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SXTP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.