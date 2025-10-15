BioTech
SXTP

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Data From First Patient In Relapsing Babesiosis Study

October 15, 2025 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTP), Wednesday announced encouraging findings from its trial of relapsing babesiosis in immunosuppressed patients, reporting that the first patient, who has completed the ARAKODA regimen, tested negative for babesiosis.

Babesiosis is a tick-borne illness caused by Babesia parasites that develop and multiply in red blood cells.

The study is an open label, expanded access, multi-site study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the ARAKODA regimen of tafenoquine combined with standard of care medications.The results were obtained using highest sensitivity test available.

The remaining enrolled patients will complete the study between January and October 2026.

Meanwhile, the company submitted a Breakthrough Therapy Application to the FDA for use of tafenoquine.

Additionally, it plans to request a Type B meeting with FDA in early 2026 to discuss requirements for a supplementary New Drug Application.

In the pre-market hours, SXTP is trading at $1.8, down 1.64 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SXTP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.