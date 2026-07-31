60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Prices $1.0M Private Placement At $1.74 Per Share; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTP), a company focused on developing medicines for vector-borne diseases, announced Thursday that it has entered into definitive agreements for a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

The offering includes 574,713 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) Series A warrants to purchase up to 574,713 shares, and short-term Series B warrants to purchase up to 574,713 shares. The purchase price was set $1.74 per share (or per pre-funded warrant), with accompanying warrants issued at an exercise price of $1.49 per share.

The Series A warrants will expire five years from the effective date of the resale registration statement, while the Series B warrants will expire after 24 months.

Gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $1.0 million before deducting placement agent fees and expenses. H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted at the exclusive placement agent. The company intends to use net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes. Closing is expected on or about July 31, 2026, subject to customary conditions.

SXTP has traded between $1.11 and $8.62 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $1.15, down 7.60%.

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