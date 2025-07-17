60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Initiates Study on Tafenoquine's Efficacy Against Lyme Disease and Bartonella Pathogens

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals partners with Tulane University to study tafenoquine's efficacy against Borrelia and Bartonella in cell culture.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has announced a sponsored research agreement with Tulane University to study the effects of tafenoquine, an antimalarial drug, on the bacteria Borrelia and Bartonella, which are associated with tick-borne illnesses like Lyme disease. These pathogens, together with Babesia, are referred to as the "3Bs" in the Lyme disease context. The study aims to explore why some patients struggle with recovery from post-treatment Lyme disease, potentially due to the persistence of low levels of Babesia and Bartonella. CEO Geoff Dow highlighted the need for effective treatments for these diseases and noted tafenoquine's promising results in ongoing trials for babesiosis. While tafenoquine is approved for malaria prophylaxis under the name ARAKODA®, it is not yet approved for treating Lyme disease or its co-infections.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has entered a research agreement with Tulane University to further investigate tafenoquine's potential efficacy against vector-borne bacteria, addressing a significant unmet medical need in treating co-infections associated with Lyme disease.

The study focuses on Borrelia and Bartonella, two major pathogens in the Lyme disease community, which highlights 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals' commitment to advancing research in infectious diseases affecting public health.

Tafenoquine has a proven record of safety and efficacy in malaria prophylaxis, which may bolster confidence in its potential application for treating other infections, thereby enhancing the company's reputation in the pharmaceutical landscape.

Tafenoquine has not been proven effective for treatment or prevention of babesiosis or Borrelia or Bartonella, indicating potential limitations in its application for these diseases.

The study's focus on co-infections suggests that there is currently a significant unmet need for effective treatments in this area, highlighting a gap in the company’s product portfolio.

The company acknowledges substantial uncertainties regarding its ability to continue as a going concern and the potential for operational and commercialization challenges, which may affect investor confidence.

What is tafenoquine used for?

Tafenoquine is an 8-aminoquinoline antimalarial drug approved for malaria prophylaxis under the brand name ARAKODA®.

What diseases is the study focusing on?

The study focuses on the vector-borne pathogens Borrelia (Lyme disease) and Bartonella.

What is the significance of the "3Bs" in this context?

The "3Bs" refers to Borrelia, Bartonella, and Babesia, pathogens commonly associated with tick-borne illnesses.

What are potential co-infections considered in this study?

Potential co-infections include Babesia and Bartonella, which may overlap in symptoms with Lyme disease.

Who is conducting the tafenoquine research study?

The research study is conducted in collaboration with Tulane University as part of a sponsored research agreement.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





(NASDAQ: SXTP; SXTPW) (“60 Degrees” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing new medicines for infectious diseases, today announced its entry into a sponsored research agreement with



Tulane University



to evaluate activity of



tafenoquine



against the vector-borne bacteria,



Borrelia



(Lyme disease



)



and



Bartonella



, in cell culture. Together with



Babesia



, these three pathogens are known as the “3Bs” in the Lyme disease community.





Acute Lyme disease (Borreliosis) is caused by



Borrelia



spp. infection, which may also trigger a condition known as



post-treatment Lyme disease



(PTLD). Prescribers hypothesize that recovery from PTLD is hindered by the ongoing presence of low levels of



Babesia



and



Bartonella



spp. in the body, either of which, separately, may cause persistent illness with overlapping symptoms.





“The purpose of this study is to gain a better understanding of these rapidly spreading tick-borne diseases for which there is a growing unmet need for effective, approved treatments,” said Chief Executive Officer of 60 Degrees Pharma, Geoff Dow. “



Tafenoquine



continues to perform well in babesiosis trials currently underway in several sites. The Tulane University study will help further elucidate



tafenoquine



’s potential for treating co-infections in babesiosis patients.”







Tafenoquine



is an 8-aminoquinoline antimalarial drug approved for malaria prophylaxis in the United States under the product name ARAKODA®. The safety of the approved regimen of tafenoquine for malaria prophylaxis has been assessed in six separate randomized, double-blind, active comparator or placebo-controlled trials for durations of up to twelve months.







Tafenoquine



has not been proven to be effective for treatment or prevention of babesiosis or



Borrelia



or



Bartonella



and is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for such an indication.







About ARAKODA





®





(tafenoquine)









Tafenoquine



was discovered by Walter Reed Army Institute of Research. It was approved for malaria prophylaxis in 2018 in the United States as ARAKODA



®



and in Australia as KODATEF



®



. Both were commercially launched in 2019 and are currently distributed through pharmaceutical wholesaler networks in each respective country. They are available at retail pharmacies as a prescription-only malaria prevention drug. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the long terminal half-life of



tafenoquine



, which is approximately 16 days, offers the advantage of less frequent dosing for the prophylaxis of malaria. ARAKODA



®



is not suitable for everyone, and patients and prescribers should review the Important Safety Information below. Individuals at risk of contracting malaria are prescribed ARAKODA



®



2 x 100 mg tablets once per day for three days (the loading phase) prior to travel to an area of the world where malaria is endemic, 2 x 100 mg tablets weekly for up to six months during travel, then 2 x 100 mg in the week following travel.







ARAKODA







®







(tafenoquine) Important Safety Information







ARAKODA



®



is an antimalarial indicated for the prophylaxis of malaria in patients aged 18 years and older.







Contraindications







ARAKODA



®



should not be administered to:







Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (“G6PD”) deficiency or unknown G6PD status;



Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (“G6PD”) deficiency or unknown G6PD status;



Breastfeeding by a lactating woman when the infant is found to be G6PD deficient or if



Breastfeeding by a lactating woman when the infant is found to be G6PD deficient or if



G6PD status is unknown;



G6PD status is unknown;



Patients with a history of psychotic disorders or current psychotic symptoms; or



Patients with a history of psychotic disorders or current psychotic symptoms; or



Known hypersensitivity reactions to



tafenoquine



, other 8-aminoquinolines, or any component of ARAKODA



®



.













Warnings and Precautions









Hemolytic Anemia:



G6PD testing must be performed before prescribing ARAKODA



®



due to the risk of hemolytic anemia. Monitor patients for signs or symptoms of hemolysis.







G6PD Deficiency in Pregnancy or Lactation:



ARAKODA



®



may cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman with a G6PD-deficient fetus. ARAKODA



®



is not recommended during pregnancy. A G6PD-deficient infant may be at risk for hemolytic anemia from exposure to ARAKODA



®



through breast milk. Check infant’s G6PD status before breastfeeding begins.







Methemoglobinemia:



Asymptomatic elevations in blood methemoglobin have been observed. Initiate appropriate therapy if signs or symptoms of methemoglobinemia occur.







Psychiatric Effects:



Serious psychotic adverse reactions have been observed in patients with a history of psychosis or schizophrenia, at doses different from the approved dose. If psychotic symptoms (hallucinations, delusions, or grossly disorganized thinking or behavior) occur, consider discontinuation of ARAKODA



®



therapy and evaluation by a mental health professional as soon as possible.







Hypersensitivity Reactions:



Serious hypersensitivity reactions have been observed with administration of ARAKODA



®



. If hypersensitivity reactions occur, institute appropriate therapy.







Delayed Adverse Reactions:



Due to the long half-life of ARAKODA



®



(approximately 16 days), psychiatric effects, hemolytic anemia, methemoglobinemia, and hypersensitivity reactions may be delayed in onset and/or duration.







Adverse Reactions:



The most common adverse reactions (incidence greater than or equal to 1 percent) were: headache, dizziness, back pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT), motion sickness, insomnia, depression, abnormal dreams, and anxiety.







Drug Interactions







Avoid co-administration with drugs that are substrates of organic cation transporter-2 or multidrug and toxin extrusion transporters.







Use in Specific Populations







Lactation: Advise women not to breastfeed a G6PD-deficient infant or infant with unknown G6PD status during treatment and for 3 months after the last dose of ARAKODA



®



. To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. at 1- 888-834-0225 or the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or





www.fda.gov/medwatch





. The full prescribing information of ARAKODA



®



is located





here





.







About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, specializes in developing and marketing new medicines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases that affect the lives of millions of people. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. achieved FDA approval of its lead product, ARAKODA



®



(



tafenoquine



), for malaria prevention, in 2018. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also collaborates with prominent research organizations in the U.S., Australia, and Singapore. The 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. mission has been supported through in-kind funding from the U.S. Department of Defense and private institutional investors including Knight Therapeutics Inc., a Canadian-based pan-American specialty pharmaceutical company. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Washington D.C., with a majority-owned subsidiary in Australia. Learn more at





www.60degreespharma.com





. The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: there is substantial doubt as to our ability to continue on a going-concern basis; we might not be eligible for Australian government research and development tax rebates; if we are not able to successfully develop, obtain FDA approval for, and provide for the commercialization of non-malaria prevention indications for



tafenoquine



(ARAKODA



®



or other regimen) or Celgosivir in a timely manner, we may not be able to expand our business operations; we may not be able to successfully conduct planned clinical trials or patient recruitment in our trials might be slow or negligible; and we have no manufacturing capacity which puts us at risk of lengthy and costly delays of bringing our products to market. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the information contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and our subsequent SEC filings. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.





Media Contacts:





Sheila A. Burke





SheilaBurke-consultant@60degreespharma.com





(484) 667-6330





Investor Contact:





Patrick Gaynes





patrickgaynes@60degreespharma.com



