60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports 55% Increase in Q1 2025 Net Product Revenues to $163.6 Thousand

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 2025 revenues of $163.6K, up 55% YoY, with a gross profit of $90.3K.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported significant financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with net product revenues increasing 55% year-over-year to approximately $163.6 thousand, driven primarily by domestic sales of their product ARAKODA®. The gross profit more than doubled to about $90.3 thousand compared to $40.2 thousand in the same period last year. However, operating expenses rose to around $2.09 million due to increased costs in sales, investor services, and stock-based compensation, resulting in a net loss of approximately $2.01 million, contrasting with a net income of $308.7 thousand in Q1 2024. The company highlighted its focus on developing new treatments for infectious diseases and underscored the risks involved in its future strategies and operations, including potential limitations in expanding its business and conducting clinical trials.

Net product revenues increased by 55% year-over-year to approximately $163.6 thousand, demonstrating significant growth driven by domestic sales of ARAKODA®.

Gross profit saw a substantial increase of 124%, rising to approximately $90.3 thousand, indicating improved efficiency and product profitability.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders increased significantly to approximately $2.01 million, compared to a net income of approximately $308.7 thousand in the same period last year, indicating a substantial decline in financial performance.

Operating expenses rose to approximately $2.09 million, marking a notable increase without a corresponding rise in revenue to offset these costs, which could raise concerns among investors about financial efficiency.

The press release highlights substantial doubt regarding the company's ability to continue on a going-concern basis, presenting a serious risk to its financial stability and future operations.

What are 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals' Q1 2025 net product revenues?

The company's Q1 2025 net product revenues were approximately $163.6 thousand, a 55% increase year-over-year.

How much did gross profit increase in Q1 2025?

Gross profit increased 124% to approximately $90.3 thousand in the first quarter of 2025.

What led to the increase in operating expenses?

Operating expenses rose due to increased expenditures in sales, investor-related services, and stock-based compensation.

What was the net loss for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in Q1 2025?

The net loss attributable to common shareholders was approximately $2.01 million or ($1.56) per share in Q1 2025.

What is 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals focused on?

The company focuses on developing new medicines for infectious diseases and has FDA approval for ARAKODA®.

$SXTP Insider Trading Activity

$SXTP insiders have traded $SXTP stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SXTP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEOFFREY S DOW (President and CEO) has made 6 purchases buying 80,951 shares for an estimated $96,122 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHERYL XU has made 7 purchases buying 13,000 shares for an estimated $21,400 and 0 sales.

$SXTP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SXTP stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BOGART WEALTH, LLC removed 700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,288

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



(NASDAQ:



SXTP



; SXTPW) (the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing new medicines for infectious diseases, reported today their financial results for the first fiscal quarter of the 2025 year, ended March 31, 2025.







Net product revenues increased approximately 55% from $105.7 thousand for the first quarter of 2024 to approximately $163.6 thousand for the first quarter of 2025; the Company credits growth from domestic sales of ARAKODA



®



.



The Company achieved a gross profit of approximately $90.3 thousand in the first quarter of 2025, compared with an approximate gross profit of $40.2 thousand in the first quarter of 2024.



Operating expenses were approximately $2.09 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with approximately $1.41 million in the first quarter of 2024. Increased expenditures in sales and investor-related services along with stock-based compensation accounted for $535.4 thousand of the increase.



Net loss attributable to common shareholders in the first quarter of 2025 was approximately $2.01 million, or ($1.56) per share, compared with a net income of approximately $308.7 thousand, or $1.83 per share in the first quarter of 2024. The change in fair value of derivative liabilities accounted for $1.74 million of this difference in income attributable.









About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, specializes in developing and marketing new medicines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases that affect the lives of millions of people. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. achieved FDA approval of its lead product, ARAKODA



®



(



tafenoquine



), for malaria prevention, in 2018. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also collaborates with prominent research organizations in the U.S., Australia, and Singapore. The 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. mission has been supported through in-kind funding from the U.S. Department of Defense and private institutional investors including Knight Therapeutics Inc., a Canadian-based pan-American specialty pharmaceutical company. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Washington D.C., with a majority-owned subsidiary in Australia. Learn more at



www.60degreespharma.com



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: there is substantial doubt as to our ability to continue on a going-concern basis; we might not be eligible for Australian government research and development tax rebates; if we are not able to successfully develop, obtain FDA approval for, and provide for the commercialization of non-malaria prevention indications for



tafenoquine



(ARAKODA



®



or other regimen) or Celgosivir in a timely manner, we may not be able to expand our business operations; we may not be able to successfully conduct planned clinical trials; and we have no manufacturing capacity which puts us at risk of lengthy and costly delays of bringing our products to market. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the information contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2025, and our subsequent SEC filings. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.





Media Contact:





Sheila A. Burke







SheilaBurke-consultant@60degreespharma.com







(484) 667-6330





Investor Contact:





Patrick Gaynes







patrickgaynes@60degreespharma.com







(310) 989-5666



