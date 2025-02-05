60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces $1.075 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement of Common Stock and Warrants

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals announces a $1.075 million stock offering and concurrent private placement of short-term warrants.

Quiver AI Summary

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced a registered direct offering to sell 1,503,500 shares of its common stock at $0.715 per share, alongside a concurrent private placement of short-term warrants to purchase the same amount of shares at an exercise price of $0.59. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $1.075 million, which will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is set to close around February 6, 2025, pending customary conditions, with H.C. Wainwright & Co. serving as the exclusive placement agent. The shares are offered under a registration statement filed with the SEC, while the warrants are exempt from registration under federal law. The press release includes forward-looking statements about the company's future operations and risks.

Potential Positives

The company has secured a registered direct offering for an aggregate of 1,503,500 shares of its common stock, potentially providing significant funding to support its operations.

The offering is expected to yield approximately $1.075 million in gross proceeds, which the company intends to use for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The issuance of unregistered short-term warrants in a concurrent private placement provides potential future capital influx through additional stock sales.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a history of developing medicines for infectious diseases, including the FDA-approved ARAKODA® for malaria prevention, highlighting its ongoing commitment to addressing critical health issues.

Potential Negatives

The company is facing substantial doubt regarding its ability to continue as a going concern, which raises concerns about its long-term viability.

The offering price of $0.715 per share is significantly below the current market value for its shares, potentially indicating a lack of investor confidence and putting downward pressure on the stock price.

The company's current lack of manufacturing capacity could lead to delays and increased costs in bringing its products to market, hindering growth and profitability.

FAQ

What is the recent offering announced by 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals?

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals announced a registered direct offering of 1,503,500 shares at $0.715 per share.

How much gross proceeds does 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals expect from the offering?

The company expects to raise approximately $1.075 million in gross proceeds before expenses.

What will the proceeds from this offering be used for?

The net proceeds are intended for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Who is the placement agent for this offering?

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

When is the closing of the offering expected to occur?

The closing is expected around February 6, 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SXTP Insider Trading Activity

$SXTP insiders have traded $SXTP stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SXTP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEOFFREY S DOW (President and CEO) has made 6 purchases buying 80,951 shares for an estimated $96,122 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHERYL XU has made 8 purchases buying 18,000 shares for an estimated $29,900 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SXTP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $SXTP stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WASHINGTON, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTP; SXTPW) (the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing new medicines for infectious diseases, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 1,503,500 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $0.715 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. In addition, in a concurrent private placement, the Company will issue unregistered short-term warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,503,500 shares of common stock. The short-term warrants will have an exercise price of $0.59 per share, will be exercisable upon issuance and expire twenty-four months following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 6, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.





The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be $1.075 million, before deducting the placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.





The shares of common stock (but not the short-term warrants issued in the private placement or the shares of common stock underlying such short-term warrants) are being offered by the Company pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-280796) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 12, 2024 and became effective on July 18, 2024. The registered direct offering of the shares of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. The prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the shares of common stock being offered in the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and be available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering may also be obtained, when available, by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co. at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.





The short-term warrants described above are being issued in a concurrent private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the shares of common stock underlying the short-term warrants, have not been registered under the Securities Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the short-term warrants and underlying shares of common stock may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, specializes in developing and marketing new medicines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases that affect the lives of millions of people. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. achieved approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) of its lead product, ARAKODA® (



tafenoquine



), for malaria prevention, in 2018. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also collaborates with prominent research organizations in the U.S., Australia, and Singapore. The 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. mission has been supported through in-kind funding from the U.S. Department of Defense and private institutional investors including Knight Therapeutics Inc., a Canadian-based pan-American specialty pharmaceutical company. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Washington D.C., with a majority-owned subsidiary in Australia. Learn more at www.60degreespharma.com. The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to consummation of the offering; the satisfaction of the closing conditions of the offering and the use of proceeds therefrom; there is substantial doubt as to our ability to continue on a going-concern basis; we might not be eligible for Australian government research and development tax rebates; if we are not able to successfully develop, obtain FDA approval for, and provide for the commercialization of non-malaria prevention indications for



tafenoquine



(ARAKODA® or other regimen) or Celgosivir in a timely manner, we may not be able to expand our business operations; we may not be able to successfully conduct planned clinical trials or patient recruitment in our trials might be slow or negligible; and we have no manufacturing capacity which puts us at risk of lengthy and costly delays of bringing our products to market. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the information contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and our subsequent SEC filings, as well as marked and other conditions. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.





Media Contact:





Sheila A. Burke





SheilaBurke-consultant@60degreespharma.com





(484) 667-6330





Investor Contact:





Patrick Gaynes





patrickgaynes@60degreespharma.com





(310) 989-5666



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.