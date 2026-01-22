60 Degrees Pharma Announces Partnership With Runway Health To Expand ARAKODA Access; Stock Surges

(RTTNews) - 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTP) has entered a new partnership with Runway Health to provide international travelers with streamlined, pre-departure access to ARAKODA, the only FDA-approved, once-weekly prescription option for malaria prevention in the United States.

Malaria remains one of the world's most serious infectious diseases, posing a significant threat to travelers visiting endemic regions. If left untreated, the illness can progress rapidly and become life-threatening, underscoring the importance of timely prevention.

Runway Health operates a direct-to-patient telehealth platform that enables adults to complete physician-led online consultations before traveling. If prescribed, ARAKODA is delivered directly to the patient's home ahead of departure.

The partnership, which begins April 2, 2026, adds a travel-focused digital channel to 60 Degrees Pharma's existing ARAKODA marketing strategy.

About ARAKODA (tafenoquine)

ARAKODA is approved in the U.S. for malaria prophylaxis in adults and is also marketed in Australia under the brand name KODATEF. The regimen includes a three-day loading phase, once-weekly dosing during travel for up to six months, and a final dose the week after returning.

The safety of tafenoquine has been evaluated in five randomized, double-blind, active-comparator or placebo-controlled trials lasting up to six months. The drug was originally discovered by the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and is distributed through pharmaceutical wholesaler networks in both the U.S. and Australia.

According to the CDC, tafenoquine's long terminal half-life of approximately 16 days may offer advantages for less-frequent dosing compared to other malaria prevention options.

ARAKODA generated revenue of $438 thousand in the third quarter of 2025, up 224% from $135 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The company implemented a one-for-four reverse stock split on January 20, 2026.

