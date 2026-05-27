60 Degrees Announces Early Enrollment In Study For Tafenoquine In Treating Babesiosis

(RTTNews) - 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (SXTP), a pharmaceutical company, on Wednesday announced the early enrollment of the first patient in a clinical study evaluating Taafenoquine in treating babesiosis.

Babesiosis is a tick-borne disease caused by Babesia parasites that develop and multiply in red blood cells. It is a co-infection of Lyme disease and can be fatal in elderly or immune-compromised individuals.

Tafenoquine is an anti-malarial agent that received approval in 2018 from the FDA for malaria prophylaxis and is available in the U.S. and Australia for the same.

The proof-of-concept trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of tafenoquine is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that plans to enroll up to 24 patients of babesiosis. The primary endpoints of clinical symptom resolution and parasite clearance will be assessed in an interim analyses period, planned for 50 days after enrollment completion.

Early enrollment indicates that the study may proceed ahead of schedule, allowing for minimal enrollment to be reached by July 2026.

Tafenoquine is also being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of babesiosis, with topline results expected by the second quarter of this year.

SXTP closed Tuesday at $$1.50, up 1.35%.

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