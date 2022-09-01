6.9%of this Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Viewing insider transactions for Lordstown Motors Corp.'s (NASDAQ:RIDE ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lordstown Motors

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Stephen Burns, sold US$19m worth of shares at a price of US$5.88 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$2.14). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Stephen Burns was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 30.00k shares for US$69k. But insiders sold 10.99m shares worth US$38m. Stephen Burns ditched 10.99m shares over the year. The average price per share was US$3.50. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:RIDE Insider Trading Volume September 1st 2022

Lordstown Motors Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Lordstown Motors insider buying shares in the last three months. President Edward Hightower shelled out US$21k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does Lordstown Motors Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Lordstown Motors insiders own 18% of the company, worth about US$85m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Lordstown Motors Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. Our analysis of Lordstown Motors insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Lordstown Motors (2 are a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

