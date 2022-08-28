6.4 magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia's Sumatra island, no tsunami warning-BMKG

Contributor
Ananda Teresia Reuters
Published

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck near Mentawai Islands, off the western coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Monday, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

Adds background

JAKARTA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck near Mentawai Islands, off the western coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Monday, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) and has no potential to trigger a tsunami, BMKG said. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Earlier on Monday, two earthquake of 5.2 magnitude and 5.9 magnitude had also struck near the same location.

Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", where different tectonic plates of the Earth's crust meet and create frequent seismic activity.

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Ananda.Teresia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More