6.4 magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia's Sumatra island, no tsunami warning-BMKG

Adds background

JAKARTA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck near Mentawai Islands, off the western coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Monday, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) and has no potential to trigger a tsunami, BMKG said. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Earlier on Monday, two earthquake of 5.2 magnitude and 5.9 magnitude had also struck near the same location.

Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", where different tectonic plates of the Earth's crust meet and create frequent seismic activity.

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Ananda.Teresia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.