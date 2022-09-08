6.3%of this Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Insiders were net sellers of Coeur Mining, Inc.'s (NYSE:CDE ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Coeur Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Hans Rasmussen, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$146k worth of shares at a price of US$7.30 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$2.89. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Hans Rasmussen.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$126k for 28.76k shares. But insiders sold 20.00k shares worth US$146k. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:CDE Insider Trading Volume September 8th 2022

I will like Coeur Mining better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares, worth about US$13m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Coeur Mining Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Coeur Mining insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Coeur Mining (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

