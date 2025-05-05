This 6%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is Finally Healthy and Could Start Growing Again

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) has battled two ailments over the past couple of years. The real estate investment trust's (REIT) top two tenants ran into severe financial issues, forcing both to ultimately file for bankruptcy. That issue and higher interest rates made it hard for the hospital landlord to refinance debt as it matured.

After two years of hard work, the healthcare REIT is finally healthy again. As a result, its 6%-yielding dividend, which it cut twice during that period, could start growing again. That makes the REIT a potentially enticing option for those seeking an attractive income stream.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

On the road to recovery

Medical Properties Trust spent the past couple of years simultaneously working with two major tenants as they addressed their financial issues while also trying to shore up its balance sheet situation. The company took several steps to address the problem, including replacing one tenant with several new ones, selling properties to repay debt, and cutting its dividend twice.

The REIT finally started to see the fruits of its labor during the first quarter. Replacement tenants began paying rent on properties formerly operated by one of its bankrupt tenants during the quarter. Rental rates on those properties will steadily escalate over the next two years, reaching the fully stabilized rate at the end of 2026 (at about 95% of the former tenant's rate). That incremental rental income enabled the REIT to generate $0.14 per share of normalized funds from operations (FFO) in the period, easily covering its $0.08-per-share quarterly dividend.

The stabilization of these properties and its efforts to repay debt in recent years finally put the company in a position where it could refinance existing debt at an acceptable rate. Medical Properties Trust issued over $2.5 billion of senior secured notes due in 2032 at a blended rate of 7.885%. That significantly extended its debt maturities.

The company also amended its credit facility to $1.3 billion, which now matures in mid-2027. As a result, the REIT has a lot more financial flexibility.

In commenting on the quarter, CEO Edward Aldag stated in the earnings press release, "Our first-quarter transactions and results are the culmination of two years of successful efforts to reduce debt, extend maturities, capture unrealized value, and retenant hospital real estate at attractive and sustainable rents."

Shifting its focus back to growing shareholder value

Medical Properties Trust has spent the past couple of years shrinking its portfolio and dividend to strengthen its financial situation. With its balance sheet back on solid ground, the REIT can now shift its focus back to growing shareholder value.

Aldag stated in the earnings press release that the company "is well positioned to grow earnings from our existing in-place real estate portfolio, access capital for accretive growth in a uniquely attractive market, and deliver growing dividends and other returns to our shareholders."

The REIT will benefit from escalating rents from new tenants through the end of next year. Meanwhile, legacy properties feature inflation-based rental escalation clauses, which drove a 2.3% increase in its rental rate across stabilized properties this year. As a result, its portfolio should deliver stable and rising rental income in the future.

On top of that, Medical Properties Trust now has the financial flexibility to invest in expanding its portfolio. In April, the company agreed to fund its share of a modest new investment made by its Swiss joint venture. It can make additional new investments as opportunities arise.

The company can invest in growth while also returning more cash to shareholders. Given its current low payout ratio, it has plenty of room to increase its dividend. Meanwhile, the REIT could use some of its financial flexibility to repurchase its beaten-down shares (the stock price currently sits nearly 80% below its all-time high from a few years ago).

A healthier dividend

After a couple of challenging years, Medical Properties Trust has finally turned the corner. The REIT's income should steadily rise in the coming years as rents escalate across its existing portfolio and it adds new properties into the fold. That should enable the company to start rebuilding its dividend following two deep cuts. It makes the REIT an enticing option for investors seeking a big-time income stream and significant upside potential as its share price starts to recover from its deep slide over the past couple of years.

Should you invest $1,000 in Medical Properties Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in Medical Properties Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Medical Properties Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $623,685!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $701,781!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 906% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 164% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2025

Matt DiLallo has positions in Medical Properties Trust. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.