6 Yachts That Cost More Than Most People’s Lifetime Earnings

Luxury yachts are some of the most expensive purchases in the world, with price tags often so high they make lifetime earnings look tiny. Some of them could cover decades or even generations of income. The scale of wealth required to own these yachts is hard to imagine for most households.

According to expert forensic economists at The Knowles Group, the average U.S. woman earns about $1,100,200 over a career, the average man $1,850,000, high school graduates around $1,300,000, bachelor’s degree holders about $2,300,000 and graduate degree holders roughly $3,600,000.

When these numbers are compared with the cost of luxury yachts, it becomes clear how much more than the average person’s earnings the ultra-rich can afford.

Andiamo

Asking price: $1,150,000

The 102-foot Broward Andiamo costs just above the lifetime earnings of the average American woman, featuring a sun deck perfect for entertaining, luxurious staterooms (for both guests and crew) and a fully equipped galley. Even decades of work would barely cover the price of this single yacht.

Ocean Pearl

Asking price: $1,525,000

The average high school diploma holder (with no higher education) earns around $1,300,000 over a lifetime, and the 115-foot Christensen Ocean Pearl surpasses that by a substantial margin. With a spacious aft deck with seating and a large swim platform, it’s ideal for the ultra-wealthy to socialize and enjoy water activities.

Cecelia Mae

Asking price: $2,100,000

The average U.S. man earns $1,850,000 over a career. Cecelia Mae, a 117-foot Broward, costs well above that number.

Island Heiress

Asking price: $3,200,000

Bachelor’s degree holders earn about $2,300,000 in a lifetime. Island Heiress, a 145-foot Cheoy Lee II, is nearly one and a half times that amount, and the buyer won’t even get full ownership. The price is for “fractional ownership”, giving the buyer one-third share of the yacht.

Project Metaverse

Asking price: $95,000,000

Graduate and professional degree holders earn around $3,600,000 over their careers. Project Metaverse, a 207-foot Delta yacht, costs more than 25 times that figure. This unbelievably costly yacht is currently waiting for a buyer to customize the interior and other details, making it a fully personalized vessel for its ultra-wealthy owner.

Eclipse

Worth: $700,000,000

Very few people in the world could come close to affording billionaire Roman Abramovich’s $700 million superyacht Eclipse. At 533 feet long, it features two helipads, a submarine and a swimming pool that converts into a dance floor, all wrapped in state-of-the-art security. The yacht has even racked up staggering mooring fees of more than $200,000 a year while moored at Marmaris in Turkey, according to Luxury Launches.

Wealth on a Different Level

Unlike big purchases that regular people might have to save up for but could still be in reach, like a classic car or once-in-a-lifetime vacation, an ultra-luxury yacht is a status symbol that operates on a scale beyond almost everyone’s lifetime earnings.

