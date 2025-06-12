6 Ways You Can Affordably Participate in These Hobbies The Rich Enjoy

Sometimes you want to live like the rich — even if your budget doesn’t scream wealth. While some hobbies can be quite expensive, there are ways to much more affordably participate in hobbies such as yachting, boating, wine tasting and fine dining.

Annie Cole, EdD, money coach and founder of Money Essentials for Women, shared with GOBankingRates a six ways to enjoy these “rich hobbies” without breaking the bank.

Yachting or Boating

Head to your local marina and rent a speedboat by the hour (can cost around $100 per hour and varies based on location).

Spa Day

“If you already pay for a gym membership, schedule yourself for a yoga class, then use their spa services for the day,” Cole said.

If you don’t have a gym membership, then check out Groupon or ClassPass for current local deals. Or head to the store and buy a facemask and bath soak to enjoy a spa experience at home.

Art and Collectibles

Shop your local flea market and Salvation Army stores for bargain finds.

“You never know — you might find something worth way more than it costs. Don’t forget to browse online marketplaces for bargains, as well,” Cole said.

Expensive Activities and Hobbies

Not able to afford 18 holes at the luxury golf course? No problem. Head to your local driving range and hit balls for an hour for less than $100.

Instead of paying for expensive excursions, opt for local free or low-cost options like local hiking trails or fun and sporty classes at the local community college.

Wine Clubs, Tastings and Memberships

“There are so many low-cost wine options available at your local supermarket,” Cole said. “Don’t be afraid to ask the wine representative to help you find something you’ll love. Host your own tasting at home with a few bottles and invite your closest friends to test them out.”

Fine Dining

Cole has a few tips to enjoy fine dining without an unnecessarily high bill: Just order appetizers or small bites, skip the alcohol or split meals with a friend or partner.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Ways You Can Affordably Participate in These Hobbies The Rich Enjoy

