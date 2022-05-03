6 Ways to Shop at Sam's Club Without Being a Member

If you want to take advantage of all of the benefits of Sam's Club, you'll need to become a member -- and that comes with an annual fee.

But did you know that non-members can take advantage of many of the store's offerings? You could score some great deals without paying a yearly fee. Keep reading to find out how you can shop at Sam's Club without becoming a member.

1. Shop through Instacart

Shopping delivery apps can save you time and add convenience to your life. But did you know you can also use these apps to shop at warehouse clubs?

If you have a Sam's Club in your area, you can purchase items through Instacart and have them delivered to your home. This service is available to non-members.

Keep in mind that prices may be higher when shopping through Instacart. Additionally, you can expect to pay a delivery fee and a tip for the shopper when using this service.

2. Fill up your liquor cabinet

If your local Sam's Club sells alcohol, you can purchase it in-store without an active membership. For example, if you need to stock up on boozy beverages for parties or events, you may want to check out the club prices to see if you can save money on your next liquor run. This could be a great way to keep more money in your bank account.

3. Get a vision exam

Any customer can get a vision exam at Sam's Club. If you're due for an eye exam, you can call your local store to schedule an appointment. While a membership isn't required to get an exam, you do need an active membership to purchase optical products like glasses and contacts.

4. Shop online at SamsClub.com

Both members and non-members can shop online at SamsClub.com. While you'll have access to the same products available to existing members, you'll be charged a 10% service fee.

If you want to shop online occasionally without being a member, paying this fee may be worthwhile. But do keep in mind that this extra charge could get costly for expensive or frequent orders.

5. Use the pharmacy

Non-members can also get prescriptions filled at Sam's Club. It may be worthwhile to compare prices to see if you can save money by using the Sam's Club pharmacy.

6. Shop in-store with a free one-day pass

Non-members can also shop in-store at Sam's Club, albeit not regularly. You can get a one-day guest pass if you want to do this. The pass itself will cost you nothing. However, you'll pay a 10% service fee on your purchases.

If you want to avoid paying the Sam's Club membership fee, you can use the above methods to shop at your local club. While you won't get all of the perks that members get, you may be able to save some money.

Other ways to save money while buying in bulk

Another option is to take advantage of a new member promotion. You can get a free year-long Sam's Club membership with this money-saving promotion.

Don't have a Sam's Club nearby? If your closest warehouse club is a Costco, you can score Costco deals without a membership.

Due to inflation, prices on everyday goods are on the rise. If you're looking for ways to save money and make smart financial moves, you're not alone. Check out these personal finance resources for more tips and guidance.

Earn up to 5% back and wipe out interest until 2023

Our in-house credit card expert loves this top credit card pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023 that can help you avoid interest charges on new purchases or pay off debt faster using simple balance transfer strategies. Plus, this pick packs in an insane cash back rate of up to 5% with no annual fee. In fact, this card is so good that our credit card expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.