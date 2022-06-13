6 Ways to Save Money on Summer Travel

Summer is here, and you may be ready to escape reality and take a much-needed getaway. With higher-than-normal travel prices, you may be worried that a vacation is out of budget. If you're strategic, you can make your next trip more affordable. Keep reading for some helpful tips that could help you save money on summer travel.

1. Avoid weekends and holidays

Many people choose to take vacations over weekends and holidays to use fewer vacation days.

If you go this route, you will likely pay higher costs and deal with more crowds because you'll be traveling during a popular time.

You may be able to spend less money on your next trip if you travel during the weekdays while more people are working. One option to consider is taking two shorter vacations this summer.

Taking two shorter weekday trips could help you keep more money in your bank account. Plus, it gives you another vacation to look forward to once you get back to work after your first trip.

2. Pick an affordable destination

Not all destinations are affordable. Some places are trendy, so they cost more. If you're looking to trim your summer vacation spending, consider choosing a more affordable destination.

You'll want to consider more than just hotel prices and airfare costs as you look at options. It's a good idea to review restaurant menus, activity prices, and local transit options before planning your travels. You want to be able to enjoy yourself once you arrive, too.

3. Compare home rental and hotel costs

There are many accommodation options to choose from when booking a trip. Because of this, you can be more selective and choose a place that is priced correctly for your budget. Be sure to compare the prices of hotels and home rentals for your destination to get the best deal. If you usually do things one way, don't be afraid to switch it up to save money.

4. Be strategic when dining out

It can be exciting to try local dishes when traveling, but food costs are another expense to consider as you outline your vacation budget. If you're strategic about when you dine out, you could save money.

As an example, dining out for breakfast and lunch could be cheaper than dining out during dinner hours. Most restaurants have much pricier menus at night. If you have a limited budget, don't be afraid to get creative. You may be able to pack some snacks, dine out for cheaper meals, and make some simple meals at your hotel or vacation rental.

5. Look for free and low-cost activities

Activities don't have to cost a lot of money. While some activities and events are well worth the expense, you may be able to book some free or low-cost activities at your destination. Research activity options before you arrive, so you know what economical options exist.

6. Compare the cost of driving and flying

It's no secret that gas prices are skyrocketing. But flights are also pricey right now. Depending on where you're headed, it may still be cheaper to drive -- especially if you're traveling with friends or as a family. Be sure to do the math to figure out the best solution for your wallet.

These tips may help you save money on summer travel. These days, prices for everything are higher, but you may still be able to prioritize taking a vacation without spending more than you can afford.

When booking your travel reservations, you may want to use a rewards card. If you're in the market for a new credit card, look at our list of best travel rewards credit cards for inspiration.

Check out The Ascent's best credit cards for 2022

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.